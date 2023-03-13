The Zuiderpark in The Hague was full of angry people on Saturday. The protest was organized by the farmers, but I read in de Volkskrant that a motley crew had come. Allowance parents, gas extraction families, minimum wage earners, corona and nitrogen deniers and “picks of farmers here and there”. I could imagine that if the protest had taken place a day later, the colorful group would have been expanded with people who were angry that Vincent Janssen was no longer available for Orange and people who were dissatisfied with Jurre Geluk as Mol. The Netherlands, united in anger.

With me the glass has been half empty for quite some time now, and I got really excited again this weekend. About the water cannon on the climate activists, also angry, on the A12 – I learned that such a thing has a ‘fog position’, so apparently there are different degrees of overreaction. Then angry again at our prime minister, who said ‘own fault, big bump’ to the wet activists in that typical kindergarten tone. I got excited about housing minister Hugo de Jonge who suggested that a young woman who couldn’t afford a house find a rich friend, were he the main character in an American cigarette campaign from the 1960s. And finally angry about VVD party leader Sophie Hermans who with dry eyes Buitenhof turned against the polarization in society, while defending a fierce campaign video of her party that was a kind of reverse SIRE advertisement.

So I could have easily reached it in Zuiderpark or on the A12, but I already have a column and it was quite chilly outside.

The Netherlands is at odds with itself, was the sombre conclusion of the neighborhood survey NRC did in the run-up to the elections. The government is not doing enough, but also doing too much. Is stingy, but also too generous. The government is polarizing, but so are we, but they more so. It has to be different, but still the same as before, a look at the future with two feet firmly in the past.

We’re exhausted, but we don’t want to sleep. Because we are angry, increasingly angry, at everything and everyone, at nothing and at no one.

In the same study, I read about a teacher from Emmen who tries to shut herself off from misery by nothing more than the NOS Youth news which I found both poignant and endearing. The news, but with whipped cream and specks. If it helps, it helps, I thought. I looked on Sunday afternoon on the website of the Youth Journal. Two girls, Kiki and Reza, had an hour stuck in a whirligig. A ÚÚR, I shouted at my screen, that owner should be ashamed of himself.

Frank Huiskamp replaced Marcel van Roosmalen on Mondays.