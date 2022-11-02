Column | The Nents built a world that breaks everyone’s brains

Our current way of doing things is turning both children and adults into anxious and unfocused idiots.

“Everyone’s no need to adapt to the special world of neuronormals.”

That’s what my wise interviewee told me Aida A. He is a ten-year-old activist who demands justice for nepsy children like him.

I learned insider slang from Aida. Nepsy means congenital neuropsychiatric challenges, for example autism spectrum or adhd.

Neuronormal is the opposite of nepsy, in short nenti. It is said somewhat in the same tone as the muggle from the Harry Potter books, a person without magic.

They think they have normal brains, but how illogically we think with them.

I don’t would dare to use the word “normal” for anyone’s brain.

We are all complex bundles of strengths and weaknesses. We complete each other.

Or like the author Richard Powers in his novel Astonishment formulates: “No one is perfect. But my goodness, how beautiful our lack is.”

I recognize a special world.

“ The inclusion debate has had a toxic tone.

In the fall, there has been discussion again about the grim image of inclusion in schools. That is, about how children who need support are pushed without support into a regular large class and the teacher is told to do well.

It is wrong. Children and young people deserve the best.

The discussion about inclusion has still had the same toxic tone.

It is talked about as if the defective child in need of support is the problem, not the system around him.

School is a miniature model of the adult world. Children only get symptoms faster when they are stuck in a noisy open office.

We Nents have constructed a reality that is unsuitable for everyone’s brain.

Take, for example, the fashion concept multi-pocketing. According to studies, no one’s brain performs better if we try to do several things at the same time.

Yet we do. We increase our daily life with interruptions, impatience, irrelevant flashes and rumbles. We willingly extend our index fingers towards the touch screen, quick pleasures, a dose of adrenaline.

Some adapt as they are, some not at all. I always feel like I’m not enough, I can’t, I can’t handle the rhythm of the world.

We turn ourselves into inattentive and anxious idiots.

So the chaos created by the Nents doesn’t work. It insidiously harms both the minority and the majority.

The proposals of the minority should therefore be listened to: more quiet spaces, less noise and roar.

The author is HS’s city reporter.