“No one went into the army.” Lieutenant General Boekholt-O'Sullivan is a lot younger than me, and is also “one of the two highest-ranking female soldiers in the Netherlands”, as I read in this newspaper. But it was also the case in her time: “I especially wanted to do something that others did not do, at least not at my school.”

In my twenties I passed a few military inspections,

I was part of the “no one in the military” cohort. I attended one of the inspections, spoke extensively about homosexuality, had a good conversation with a man who knew about that kind of thing, and who concluded: “You are combative, I recommend that you take officer training.” Non-discrimination can also work against you. Ultimately, I was released thanks to someone who considered me indispensable to society 'because of my scientific merits'. Thank goodness, I don't even remember if I was rejected at S5 (lowest score on mental stability) or something else. I didn't think it was a shame, I didn't have to, that was the most important thing.

And now? I do not doubt for a moment the need to arm Europe against Putin's Russia. I had no doubts about that when the Soviet Union still existed and there were major demonstrations against the placement of nuclear weapons in this country. I did not go along with this because I thought deterrence was necessary and the Soviet danger was real. But you still don't want to be employed, right? I was not a pacifist, still am not, I had no good reason not to join the army. I couldn't stand dorm rooms, I was saving my own skin, that was it.

Many years later I met a Ukrainian woman in Paris, in the UNESCO building. She was quite affected by the rejection of the association agreement with her country in 2016, which was the only European country that a majority of Dutch people turned against in a referendum. Please note: Crimea had already been captured by Russia. What is the reverse of a guide country? Rarely have I suffered so acutely from vicarious shame.

The campaign of anti-Ukraine voters was mainly aimed against 'Brussels': GeenStijl/Geen Peil, Thierry Baudet, Jan Roos (nowadays media personality) and so on. It really became a nice, domestic party, where they could not use Ukraine.

It's a shame that Russia understood that thumbs up so well and invaded all of Ukraine two years ago. That's what the Dutch wanted, right? Wilders is still “against an agreement with Ukraine”.

If I had a son, I would tell him: “Don't join the army.”

But if he did go, I would support him and think: “There goes my better half.”

Stephan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.