Column | The mother of a disabled child has one fear above all others: Who can take care of my child when I can’t always take care of myself?

People with developmental disabilities are a group whose rights are still not really interested in anyone. As a parent of a disabled child, it’s terrifying.

Three years then my child was diagnosed with intellectual disability and I started to fear death. Mine.

The child carries a rare chromosomal abnormality, so the diagnosis was not a surprise. However, it seals the fact that he will need support throughout his life.

Many of the horror images that took over the mind at that moment have since turned out to be exaggerated. Our family’s life has changed less than we thought. The child has his challenges, but he is a bright and energetic little person who creates a lot of love around him.

However, one of the fears has not gone away: what will happen to him when we parents are no more?

In February newspaper The club said, how young people with developmental disabilities are treated in institutions. Young people have been starved and isolated in their rooms without stimulation. Home leave has been denied, and you can only go outside on a leash.

In March, Ylen MOT reportshow intellectually disabled people are medicated in Finland with strong psychiatric drugs to make them “easy and comfortable”.

Things got really bad.

However, they did not arouse a large national debate. They were not quoted in other media, and politicians did not take a stand on them.

in Finland more than 500,000 people have some kind of disability. About one percent of the population has intellectual disabilities.

That’s a lot of people, but few are interested in the rights of the disabled. The issues of the disabled are not asked in the election exams or in the election machines. There is reportedly only one candidate with intellectual disabilities in these parliamentary elections.

“ Few people are interested in the rights of the disabled.

Even many aware people seem to have a blind spot when it comes to disabled people. Few recognize ableism in society, let alone in themselves. Many people don’t even know what the word means.

I don’t remember if I even knew until I had a disabled child. At least I somehow remember naively thinking that of course a civilized society takes care of its weakest.

Special children parents quickly learn to repeat how to live in the moment. To enjoy the good times, not to worry unnecessarily. The future is uncertain for everyone.

And you can’t live in constant fear, that’s why we push our fears aside.

But sometimes, when my child is heavy and burdensome, I wonder who will be able to take care of him after I’m dead. When I wouldn’t always be able to do it either, and I still love him.

So far I haven’t come up with a solution other than that I have to live to a record old age.

The author is the editor of HS’s domestic delivery.