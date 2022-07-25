What does the animation film have? light year in common with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ? Well, they are in a lot of Middle Eastern countries not in theaters for some women kissing (not even flesh-and-blood, Lightyear) and 12 seconds about lesbian mothers in Doctor Strange.

It reflects a new campaign against LGBT communities in the Middle East. Most countries have tough laws against homosexuality anyway – the death penalty even in five, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Emirates, Qatar (World Cup!) and Mauritania. The Quran disapproves of homosexual relations, but those laws are also a heritage from colonial times. Naughty Victorian Brits introduced punishments for sex between men in Sudan and Egypt in 1885 (between women was unimaginable, of course). The French did the same in countries they controlled. There are only a few countries where gay relationships are not explicitly punishable today, Israel, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq, but in the latter country that will soon be over.

Who among you, despite my columns, might think that enlightenment has struck in Saudi Arabia should reconsider. There, last month the rainbow was declared untouchable, that is, toys and children’s clothes in its colors, because they “target the innocence of children” and “indirectly promote homosexuality.” Because rainbow flag. The Ministry of Commerce specifically took a reporter on a tour of shops in the Riad to imprint that message. In Qatar, such a campaign had already started in December citing Islamic values.

In the apparently more liberal Lebanon, it is not only potato chip manufacturer Masters that has removed its mini rainbow logo from the Snackers. There, on June 24, the interior minister sent an instruction to the police to prevent meetings that “promote sexual perversion”, he did not need to be clearer. In Egypt, the highest body of Sunni Islam, Al-Azhar, just recently condemned “a systematic, diabolical scheme to normalize the immoral crime of homosexuality in Muslim communities” — referring to films that promote gay rights, see above.

Iraq is an even bleaker story. There, after the US occupation in 2003, a systematic campaign by militias and police against LGBTQ Iraqis began, many hundreds of whom have been murdered in a climate of absolute impunity. Read Human Rights Watch’ report’Everyone wants me dead from last March, 103 pages of atrocities. Earlier this month, the government announced its intention to ban homosexuality by law.

The above is a little bit out of much more. Why? It has to do with power and grip on the population in uncertain times. See The Arab World in Seven Charts (2019) by The Arab Barometer for the BBC. In Algeria, 26 percent find homosexuality acceptable, in Jordan and Tunisia 7 percent, 6 percent in Lebanon and 5 in Palestine. Trust me it’s no more in the Gulf. The clergy have been pushed into the background by many authoritarian leaders – the Saudi crown prince is a prime example. A campaign against powerless LGBT people is an easy means for authoritarian leaders to strengthen their moral legitimacy in the eyes of the conservative majority.

Caroline Roelants is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.