Column | The middle class doesn't talk about faith, and at Christmas it's especially visible

Strong secularization has very quickly become the prevailing way of being. There are still a large number of people in Finland for whom it is impossible to think without being shocked that there is nothing greater than man.

Christmas is an extraordinary celebration for the average educated Finn. Our Christmas celebration is inherited from a time when Christmas was devout and emphatically Christian throughout the country. And Finns won't celebrate wildly this year either, but mostly relax with their loved ones.

Even for secular Finns, Christmas still often includes spiritual carols, the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku and a visit to the cemetery. At the same time, many people have left the Christian dimension of Christmas completely behind in their own lives. Few people want to mention Jesus anymore, even though God is referred to in Turku on Christmas Eve just like before.

In the opinion of Finns, 2019 was a turning point. At that time, less than half of Finns believed in any kind of God. According to the four-year report of the Lutheran Church, about a quarter of Finns said they believed in the Christian God and a little less than a fifth in God in some other way.

Strong secularization has very quickly become the prevailing way of being.

Writer Merete Mazzarella has called the change “the self-evident atheism of the middle class”. He reflects on faith in his book published in the fall Something more than this (Something on the other side).

According to Mazzarella, especially the educated middle class of Southern Finland considers atheism so obvious that it is hardly considered or discussed. Mazzarella writes specifically about his own language community, i.e. Swedish speakers – in Ostrobothnia the situation is different from in Southern Finland – but the phenomenon is also easy to recognize more widely.

I believe while its importance is decreasing, there are still a large number of people in Finland who find it impossible to think without being shocked that there is nothing greater than man. Especially in difficult moments, many people silently pray for strength from something or someone bigger than themselves.

So Finns think in very different ways, but they don't talk to each other about faith at all. Christmas would be an exceptionally natural opportunity for such an exchange of ideas, but talking about gift ideas or the rush is easier. Faith is simply a difficult thing.

“Talking about something, let alone God, is not easy for me either. Believing is very personal and it is difficult to open one's own thoughts to someone else,” said Mazzarella In an interview with ET magazine.

“ We do not sufficiently understand each other's thoughts.

Perhaps partly for this reason, talk of faith has mostly turned into talk of organized religion. The issue is often discussed through the formal church, power structures, norms, female priesthood or the number of members. Of course, churches and religions – and above all the extremist tendencies within them – must also be treated in the media and critically.

However, people's personal faith or conviction is a different matter – and a more difficult topic for both ordinary Finns and journalists. In this case, the big questions of humanity remain unsaid. Where does your own perception of good and bad come from? About man's role on Earth? What values ​​unite us and what divide us? At worst, faith has become an embarrassing or troublesome topic of conversation. We don't always sufficiently understand each other's different thoughts.

Just at Christmas, the theme rattles like an elephant in Finns' living rooms, but it's still not too much to get caught up in.

Mazzarella has said that he wrote his book so that life's big questions wouldn't just be things commented on by experts. This is easy to agree with. Regardless of our outlook on life, each of us at least sometimes thinks about the purpose of life. Where does everything come from and where does it end? Even those who represent a strictly scientific outlook on life are not a separate group from this.

Christmas peace in Finland is also based on the fact that we understand each other and different beliefs in the future. We should strive for this understanding – whether we believe in something bigger than ourselves at Christmas or not.

Helsingin Sanomat wishes all its readers a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.