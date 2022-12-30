Column | The media must play with open cards – in this column I will share my personal opinions

It is the lifeblood of the media that the public can trust the news. That can be achieved through openness.

New Year is around the corner, and the media is already tuning in to its election stories. But can they be trusted?

You don’t have to look far for a person who thinks that journalism distorts things. After all, the editors are Green Vassars and right-wing extremists. (The reader can cross out what is unnecessary.)

Maybe someone will remember again to demand that journalists’ party positions and other opinions be made public. The idea behind it is that they would have an effect after work.

DIRECT there is certainly no connection, but in the name of trust, it may be appropriate to publish the opinions of this Hesarian. Like so:

A snowless winter is a good winter.

Turning the clocks in spring and autumn should not be abandoned.

Due to the municipal boundaries, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa are often thought of as separate cities – in vain.

You really shouldn’t cross the bike lane.

Pot herbs are a special scourge in Finland. It is almost impossible to get leafy parsley that tastes like anything.

You can walk on the track if the track has been drawn over an important walking route.

Aalto sugar block is a beautiful building.

Formula 1 cars today are unnecessarily heavy and clumsy.

3B and 3T were confusing trolley lines. The new routes are much better.

South Helsinki needs a Lidl.

What can you tell from the editor’s opinions? Hardly very much.

However, it is the lifeblood of the media that readers, viewers and listeners can trust the news. This is also what Hesar strives for every day.

It means that journalists try to do their job as well as possible. We get information from several sources, we open up the course of the investigative work, we tell why something is news, we even remain ourselves if necessary. Sometimes the news continuum may be covered in a certain story from only one point of view, in which case we try to tell what other aspects of the matter have been brought up before.

The pursuit of reliability does not mean complete lack of opinion in one’s life or error-free work, but rather a constant pursuit of correct information and the correction of possible errors.

That’s why there is a link at the end of this text, where you can report a factual error. It’s for you, the readers.

The author is the development manager of Helsingin Sanomat.