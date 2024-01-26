Column | The Me Too movement achieved reindeer herding

The Me Too movement has achieved reindeer husbandry.

The idea arose when I read Reindeer Butcher and Nonfiction Writer Riitta Lehvonen about experiences from Inarilainen magazine and after that I opened Lehvonen's autobiographical information book Finland's last wild and free (Books on Demand 2023).

Lehvonen says that he was repeatedly sexually harassed in his job as a tanner. Other butchers have grabbed him on the chest and another inspection veterinarian on the rear.

Once, one of the butchers of the neighboring gang showed off his penis by digging it up on the table during a coffee break and asked Lehvo to estimate the length of the organ.

Lehvonen has been violently attacked twice at the workplace. Due to a disagreement on the slaughter line, the man from the adjacent work station grabbed him at the same time on the arm and the back, and Sysi on the far side.

Lehvonen describes the attitude atmosphere of his work community as “extremely sexist”. She has worked at the slaughterhouse for 28 winters as the only woman.

No wonder he writes that he experienced insecurity.

If working conditions are so rough, why not make improvements?

Lehvonen blames legislation. The Occupational Safety and Health Act does not extend to the reindeer industry. In the eyes of the law, reindeer herders are private entrepreneurs in the same way as farmers.

Reindeer herders tend their herds at their own risk and without the protection of occupational health and safety. Complaining doesn't help. The butcher has ordered Lehvo to keep quiet and continue the work, because according to the laws, nothing else can be done.

“If we want to practice our profession, we just have to endure the fact that we have to do our work 'fear in the ass', as it is expressed here,” Lehvonen writes.

According to him, some reindeer women cannot bear the fear, and give up their livelihood.

Lehvonen based on the book, it is difficult to assess the extent of the problem.

There are 54 paliskuntas in Finland, i.e. communities formed by reindeer owners, and the reindeer herding area covers more than a third of Finland's surface area. Something about the attitudes is revealed by the fact that all the leaders of the paliskunts, i.e. the reindeer herders, are men.

Executive director of the Paliskuntai association Anne Ollila tells HS that in 14 years, the association has received three complaints about harassment, one of which was made by a man.

“There is certainly inappropriate behavior, as in any field where people meet.”

Ollila says that the purpose of the association is to conduct a survey among its members about inappropriate behavior. According to his words, he himself has not faced harassment in his own reindeer work in 35 years.

Reindeer herders there are only 4,500 in Finland, which means that everyone who wants to enter the field should be kept.

The reindeer herding area stretches to the east as far as Kainuu, and in Upper Lapland, a large part of Sámi culture is known to rely on reindeer.

The importance of reindeer people is much bigger than their number of knobs. They take care of the furry gold nugget of Lapland and Kuusamo's tourism entrepreneurs.

The emblematic animal of the North is asked about in restaurants and sleigh rides, and Santa's driver doesn't even gallop on his own for Instagram photos. Hornbills have to be herded and collected from the fells with great effort.

Riitta Lehvonen has acted courageously in blowing the whistle on abuses.

Years of torment emerge from the text of his biography. I just had to write a flinty testament.

A change of attitude at separation fences and slaughterhouses is probably inevitable, as the number of men among reindeer owners has collapsed in recent decades. At the same time, the number of women has remained almost the same, and women already make up almost a third of reindeer owners.

When the gender distribution is always evened out, one can at least hope that irregularities will no longer occur. And perhaps the legislator will one day wake up to the concerns of reindeer women.

The author is HS's culture editor.