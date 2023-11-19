The word ‘seascape’ in paintings never evokes such enthusiasm in me. Although in real life, like everyone else, I can stare out to sea for quite a long time without knowing why. Of course you can become interested in the paint strokes and the colors, but usually that doesn’t work well enough to really experience anything from it.

So that seascape by Gustave Courbet showing the Normandy coast on a beautiful day, meh. Pretty beautiful.

But now Henk van Os showed it on an afternoon whose theme was ‘Longing for Paradise’. And I looked at the painting (well, at a projection of it) and suddenly I thought it was beautiful and I could have looked at it for a long time. That distant, very low horizon (‘He had to push those rocks down a bit’ said Van Os), the light on the water, the high sky and then the idea that there is something there somewhere in the distance – but even the vague ‘ something’ is almost too precise because you don’t imagine much of what is in that distance, it’s about the distance itself. As soon as you go into distances they stop being enchanting and become interesting, beautiful, banal or ordinary – either way the mystery evaporates.

Everyone knows that. Just think of fog over a meadow, suddenly, perhaps because of the vagueness, something enchanting comes out of the landscape. When the fog clears, there is nothing special to see.

Now those few words ‘Longing for Paradise’ had changed the entire painting. Not by making it vague, but by giving it an interpretation. It was no longer just a successful painting, it expressed something of indeterminate longing, a longing that has to do not only with geography but also with time. As if there is always something waiting further away. That you want to believe that.

How language colors the world for us. ‘Language as glasses’ August Willemsen once wrote in an essay about a Brazilian writer who was very nearsighted in his youth and only noticed through accidental glasses that there was more reality to see than he had always thought. That was also possible with language, he realized, and then you can take that ‘more’ very broadly. Spacious enough to view the distance as a form of paradise.

We discuss the meaning and power of words (‘terror’, ‘resistance’, ‘self-defense’) almost every day, precisely because words change and determine our view of the world. That is why I often do not understand why not everyone reads poetry, a form of expression in which words are given and created so much more space than in everyday language. In literature anyway. The writer about whom August Willemsen wrote, João Guimarães Rosa, also once wrote this sentence: ‘And so at least six, six and a half years passed, but exactly like that, and no different, without a lie, because this is a fictional story and not a real story, as long as you know that.’ Look, that’s something we can do.

Paradise does not exist, we do not even know exactly what we mean when we say we long for it, nor what we mean when we think we have lost it, or when we sometimes think, as sometimes happens, that we have ended up in it. Well, we mean something like: total peace, in and with the world and ourselves. Luck.

It’s amazing that a painting with some light on waves can express the longing for it, if you add those few words that express something incomprehensible.