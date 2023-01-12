Column | The line differences between NATO-Finland’s new security policy are only emerging cautiously

We have to learn to talk about NATO in a new way, and we get a taste of this in the election debates.

in Finland there will be a new kind of NATO debate during the parliamentary elections, where the game is played with cautious words but with big stakes. Security policy, Finland’s position and NATO are being talked about in new ways, and we are now getting a taste of this.

Northern Europe is becoming a new type of geostrategic region. Finland’s border neighbor, nuclear-armed Russia, is destroying Ukraine, and there is no end in sight. The European Union is arming Ukraine, and European countries are increasing their defense spending. Finland and Sweden have applied to NATO. The EU and the US are united, even though the basic policy settings in the US are messed up.

Finland’s situation is good, but special: in NATO’s doorway, Finland practically has security guarantees but no obligations. Bilateral cooperation with the United States is also deepening. The position is still uncomfortable, and the election period is also vulnerable. The risk of Russia trying to influence the election is real. The voter still has the right to hear the parties’ and candidates’ open analyzes of Finland in NATO.

Although joining NATO no longer divides the party field, the dividing line is drawn according to what Finland is ready for as a NATO member.

President Sauli Niinistö has put the brakes on the discussion about Finland’s NATO profile on the grounds that the membership process is in progress. It is true that Finland’s actions and positions in NATO will only be formed over time, one step and one question at a time. This does not eliminate the fact that parties and politicians are on different lines regarding NATO policy. Some of the differences are small and imperceptible, some are big.

For example, the Finnish leadership does not agree on whether the parliament should complete Finland’s NATO membership before the elections and without waiting for the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary. Niinistö brought up the topic in his New Year’s speech, and Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, continued the discussion by saying that the NATO decision should be made before the parliamentary elections. Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen (Centre) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Jussi Halla-aho (PS) see no need for it.

“ Haavisto’s argument is peculiar.

It is a question of differences concerning what kind of signals Finland should send to its partners when following Turkey’s and Hungary’s procrastination. Of course, you can ask whether Finland’s actions have any effect.

Some of the line differences are old-fashioned. Former opponents of NATO membership are often more reserved than NATO supporters about nuclear weapons and also about how actively Finland operates outside its own territory. Regional politics, on the other hand, reeks in speeches that hope for NATO bases in Finland without considering the costs and NATO’s needs.

NATO membership for long-termers, Finland’s quick NATO decision is certainly a kind of political victory, but it is difficult for them to claim that they were always right when NATO’s door is still closed. In the opposition, the coalition has had to be careful with its demands, because they may have to be implemented in the government.

Even so, you can collect loose points in the security policy as well. The Greens’ Atte Harjanne and Rkp’s Anders Adlercreutz seek visibility by presenting that Finland would give Ukraine Leopard battle tanks.

It’s great that Finnish parliamentarians take up the bubbling debates in Europe and participate in them. German Leopards would be a really effective weapon for Ukraine, but nobody has any extra. Harjanne and Adlercreutz sensed that the climate of opinion is now changing rapidly. Still, two Finnish MPs do not influence what Germany, the United States or Britain decide on the matter. Finland doesn’t seem to be the driver here.

What the longer NATO membership drags on, the greater the temptation to ask why Finland is waiting for Sweden can grow. At the Sälen security conference, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) assured that Finland will not fail.

Haavisto justified the same pace not only with the ties between Finland and Sweden, but also with the fact that without Sweden, Finland’s defense would lack depth.

There are grounds for the same pace, but Haavisto’s argument is peculiar. It is clear that Sweden, Finland’s most important partner and an observer member of NATO, would offer Finland and NATO its help and territories in the midst of a crisis.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.