Column | The laboratory test of palju water made me wonder if it was my last time in palju – Is there a problem with our perception of cleanliness?

A laboratory test proved that the fallout is a nightmare. But so are many other places and things we come into contact with. Has the Finnish idealization of cleanliness gone too far?

What get when you fill a hot tub with water and throw eight people in? During Lilluminen’s vacation, one grapple scoops up chips, the other scoops out a can from the cook.

At the very least, disgusting laboratory results are obtained.

The bottled water samples revealed how bacteria swarm in the water after a couple of hours’ bathing session.

Read more: HS took samples of the rainwater and took them to the laboratory – The results were a shock

I am one of bathed subjects. When the memorable test moment came to an end, we joked in unison whether this would be the last part of the participants.

That is, despite the fact that we survived the ordeal with our skins intact. In other words, no one got diarrhea or an ear infection from the bath water. No pimples broke out on the skin. Lens is saved.

I’ve never been sick from a lot of exercise. No, although sometimes I have bathed for hours on end, snorted water, bathed in the bottom of a plastic barrel, opened my eyes underwater. You did exactly what you probably shouldn’t.

Information of many secret impurities makes me think about the ideal of purity in a critical light. The one that sits tight in Finland.

It is something we can be proud of in the world. However, sometimes the ideal may shoot us in the foot.

The reason for the longing for clinical conditions can be found in our history. The cleanliness of the home has been directly linked to the building of an independent state and the well-being of the nation. It has been passed down from one generation to another, the idea that the fringes of the carpet must be lined up straight and the clods of dirt must be pulled out.

Or, like the Helsinki City Museum’s research manager Minna Sarantola-Weiss it’s for me crystallized a year ago:

“If you can’t keep the house tidy, you can betray your country in your thoughts and fall into the old miserable Finland. In the backlash, the ballast created by both foremothers and women’s magazines that the home should be presentable is pounding.”

“ Sometimes I wish that we could be a little bit shy.

Nope are there poodles under the bed? Or stains in the toilet? Food crumbs on the kitchen table? Sand on the floor? Bald people, invisible ones?

For dirt, it is an indisputable road to ruin.

The dirt is an indication of the sloppy management of life and the fact that soon the whole gang will be laid to rest as bedridden patients like the previous generations in their tuberculosis.

Sometimes I wish that we could be a little bit shy. Not stressing about non-existent resistances like dirt. Because if you step on this planet, you can’t avoid it, no matter how you dodge and dodge.

Purity there is of course a lot of good in appreciation.

I don’t complain about being able to walk on clean streets and go to shopping malls that don’t smell like pee or mold but fresh detergent (or nothing).

When you wipe surfaces and rub soap into your hands, diseases stay away. Taking allergy into account is of course its own, important chapter.

Still, I believe that there is dirt even where you don’t even realize it’s hiding. For example, the phone is teeming with bacteria and beats the toilet door handle in it.

Instead of shock, I would rather experience liberation. Few homes – or houses – are so outrageous that you can’t live there while staying healthy and safe. Sometimes, maybe most of the time, dirt swirls around us, and let it be.

And for those who are interested: I’m going to continue to immerse myself in it, preferably as soon as possible. I dare to pick up the phone.

At the same time, I symbolically break away from the overflowing deification of purity.

In swimming pools and other public spaces, it is of course good to have your regulations. However, home conditions are a different matter. When talking to experts, I have realized that a huge part of Finns live so cleanly that they could relax a little.

Idolizing too much cleanliness only makes everyday life more tedious – and, sorry, a lot more miserable.

The author is a lifestyle editor specializing in home topics.