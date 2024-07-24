Column | “The judge is the state’s defense attorney”, a Russian lawyer described the courts

Column|In Russia, oppression is now advancing ever deeper into a small group of dissidents. The purpose seems to be to scare others into silence, but that is hardly enough.

In July In 2021, I went to St. Petersburg to interview a well-known Russian defense lawyer Ivan Pavlovwho specialized in representing those accused of treason.

The interview the agreement itself had been a complicated process. A group of lawyers led by Pavlov had started defending the already imprisoned opposition leader a couple of months earlier To Alexei Navalny organizations, after which the authorities had announced that they suspected Pavlov of revealing secret information. He was forbidden to use the phone, the internet and any other means of communication, so you couldn’t agree on anything with him directly.

Of course, this all indicated the acceleration of the persecution, as well as the huge increase in the number of treason charges and convictions. The leadership prepared for war.

Pavlov had a long experience in Russian courts. So he was able to succinctly describe the judge’s role in them: “When state interests are involved, the judge is the state’s defense attorney.”

Pavlov’s when we talked with the authorities, the grip of those in power had tightened so clearly that in the heat of that summer in Russia, a joke constructed as a dialogue, familiar from Soviet times, spread.

“There are 37 in Moscow.”

“Degree or year?”

Of course, it meant the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to the great terror.

Even now, many critical Russians still count 2021 as “vegetarian” times, i.e. to quote the poet Anna Ahmatova a description of the already terrible years before the terror. The persecution is so much harder now.

Examples comes from the conveyor belt.

Theater director since the beginning of the month Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petrychuk received prison sentences for “defending terrorism” for the award-winning play about the terrorist organization Isis, which attracted attention from around the world. Sentences are also handed out to those in exile, this week, for example, a journalist-nonfiction writer to Mihail Zygar after he told about the actions of the Russian troops in Butša.

“ The persecution goes deeper all the time.

Cases related to foreigners, which were seen last week as well, come to mind. On Friday, the Yekaterinburg court ruled against the American journalist For Evan Gershkovich 16 years in prison for espionage. On the same day, the court in Petrozavodsk began hearing the charges that Finland was guilty of genocide in Karelia during the Continuation War.

Is it is possible that Gershkovich’s fabricated espionage charge was primarily intended to take a hostage for a prisoner exchange. On the other hand, in Petrozavodsk, a grotesque show is going on, the aim of which is to make Finland and the Finns look suspicious and evil.

Still, all the cases are united by the effort of the Russian authorities to intimidate.

In Russia, the persecution is now moving deeper and deeper into a small group of dissidents. The long sentences of the most visible characters are also about revenge, but in most cases the purpose is to scare the rest into silence. Gershkovich’s treatment was clearly also intended to intimidate correspondents, while in Petrozavodsk everyone with connections to Finland.

No there are no signs that the tightening of grips will end here. You should prepare for the worse.

At some point, intimidation into silence is not enough, but groups other than certain ones will start to be demanded to actively support those in power. Petroskoi’s next performance may already be more boring for Finland.

Such is the logic of dictatorship. Pavlov knew that. That’s why he finally left Russia.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.