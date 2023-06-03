Column | The issues of building societies are more interesting than ever in times of rising fees – finding a good property manager is a skill.

Did it rise your treatment fee just five percent – or fifteen? In a time of rising housing costs, housing association matters are suddenly more interesting than perhaps ever.

Property managers manage the largest portion of Finns’ wealth. Well-managed and poorly managed housing associations are in a different position, and it is now felt in the wallets of the shareholders.

It’s just a shame that the host is not always the help needed for the housing company’s board. The outlook for the economy is bleak anyway. At worst, the host is just the secretary of the meeting, from whom information and views can be gleaned.

The board seat of the housing company has offered an interesting perspective on this. This winter we competed for hosting. It was a look at the industry, which is now very busy.

There is a shortage of property managers, and many have retired or are about to retire. In the past, property managers were small and local companies with a few employees at most.

When a building company changes from such a property manager to a new one, a couple of Ikea-sized paper folders full of minutes and contracts can come along.

“ Clearly, some hosting companies undersize the monthly price and generate profitability with a large separate charge.

Now big companies are snapping up smaller ones and the industry is being concentrated through mergers and acquisitions.

Among other things, Apaj has a capital investor, Intera Partners, which has merged several hosting agencies under the Oiva Isännöinti company in recent years. As a result of the mergers, one of the largest players in Finland was born, with 280 employees and a turnover of 28 million euros.

A large size can bring advantages in digital development and centralizing savings. Still, I didn’t feel like getting into the middle of the post-merger integration of information systems and processes.

On the other hand old players in the hospitality industry, who are mired in a cartel mess, can be shaken. The renewal of the industry has clearly lagged behind.

We got to know a few more traditional companies. The process felt old-fashioned, the software didn’t support the kind of digital leap we needed.

However, the biggest problem was the fragmented additional billing. The housing company would have paid around 1,300–1,600 euros in basic price per month, but on top of that, every small additional service could be found in a long and detailed additional price list.

Bringing a flipchart and other equipment to the general meeting 50 euros. Separate meeting fees and mileage allowances always run when the board meets. Received online payment 0.99 euros each, invoicing for laundry and sauna shifts 7.50 euros per invoice.

They easily add up to a large amount, which is difficult to predict.

Clearly, some hosting companies undersize the monthly price and generate profitability with a large separate charge.

Of course startups, new challengers have also appeared in such a field, who foolishly claim to change the field with their new operating models and digital systems.

New entrants in the field are, for example, Aamu Hosting Agency, Aarre Isännöinti and Fluxio Isännöinti.

The millennial diginative breathed a sigh of relief at the meetings: now we reached the level of the working life of this millennium in terms of tools and management!

Now we talked about analytics that would help the government in evaluating and monitoring costs. Project management tools that allow the board to monitor agreed hosting tasks in real time. And above all: proactive financial planning, which gives the board a proper view of how the Housing Company is really doing.

“ Even the systems will not save an overloaded property manager.

Among them, Fluxio is a company founded in 2017 by two graduate engineers, whose turnover has quickly risen to 4.5 million euros.

Emännöintoimisto Aamu, on the other hand, is a company founded in 2020 that has taken up to 40 housing associations from its competitors as clients every year. Kasvuloika has also been made by Aarre, whose specialty is fixed monthly invoicing, where there is no separate invoicing at all, but everything is included in the package.

In the new ones in companies, the risk is the usual growing pains of growth companies. Is the growth controlled, does the company hire new qualified property managers at the same pace as it attracts new customers?

One of the companies even admitted that with too much growth the “ship started to rock” and the company had to slow down a bit. Even the systems will not save an overloaded property manager.

Now, in a tight economic situation, the property manager gets to show his worth. Otherwise, in the aftermath of the spring general meetings, many other boards may wake up to tender.