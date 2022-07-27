Column | The irritated consumer was an everyday hero

When HS reported last week about a Helsinki man’s attempt to get an e-commerce package to his home, more than two thousand messages on the same theme were delivered in an instant.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told last week from Mikko Rautalahti from Helsinki, who had earnestly tried to get the online store delivered to his home in accordance with the contract, instead of agreeing to pick up his package at the pick-up point. The reason was that, according to her, Rautalahti had been lied to about the messenger visiting her door.

After the story, more than two thousand messages came to the editorial office, in which readers told about similar problems with courier services. The problem was common.

Shaking started last week monday. The order was coming via the US courier company UPS. UPS said that it had been to the door of Rautalahti to deliver a package. According to the company, the shipment could not be delivered home because Rautalahti had not been reached.

Rautalahti said on Twitter that he had been five meters away from the front door of his terraced apartment all day. He knew there was no one at the door.

He was prepared for the situation because this had happened before. So he started explaining on Twitter almost in real time how the attempts to resolve the issue with UPS were progressing. The requirement was that the package had to be delivered to the door.

From the tweet thread became hundreds of tweets long before the package arrived at home on Thursday.

According to Rautalahti, one of the purposes of the tweet chain was to shed light on how likely it is a conscious strategy by UPS. In it, the company deliberately makes customer service so difficult that the consumer is humbled and picks up his package at the pick-up point.

The story the twists and turns were relatable reading for many who came across the customer service of international companies. The service is not available in Finnish, no one agrees to reveal the contact information or names of the Finnish responsible persons, the drivers cannot be called because they do not have work cell phones, and so on.

“ When public pressure builds, things often start to happen.

Finding out the name of Miina Kauttu-Hirvonen, the operational director of UPS Finland, was also a chore for Helsingin Sanomat. Neither UPS’s international communications nor the company’s Nordic communications agreed to reveal his name.

The employees told Rautalahti and to HS anonymously there are so many packages that it is not possible to distribute them during the working day. That’s why some end up at the pick-up point in a hurry.

A delivery truck of the package transport company UPS at the Finnish headquarters in Vantaa in July.

In the case, UPS was singled out, although it is not the only operator whose package deliveries and operating methods sometimes arouse surprise.

Elevating an individual case to the news may seem unfair to the company’s Finnish management, but it is one of the few ways in which the operations of large companies that avoid publicity can be interfered with.

Because Mikko Rautalahti is a kind of everyday hero with his detailed Twitter accounts.

When public pressure builds, things often start to happen. Companies can sometimes try to maximize their profits by selling a bad product with low customer satisfaction and tortured employees. When information about the badness of corporate giants spreads, it also creates growth opportunities for new challengers.

The clumsiness of large transport companies is highlighted when you compare them to various food delivery services or app taxi services. In them, you can follow the transport in real time and score each performance.

Many logistics companies have woken up to the change. The trend is towards applications where the customer can follow the arrival of his package on a map.

For example, Posti already has a service called Kotipaketti in the largest cities, where the customer can choose a delivery time with an accuracy of two hours, and follow the arrival of the delivery truck towards their home address on the map of the Omaposti application on their mobile phone.

The author is HS’s economics and politics editor.