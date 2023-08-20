The woman who came by to do a podcast wanted to know what it was like to live outside, and if she should do it herself. In fact, she didn’t really want to know – everything showed that she was totally in love with the idea. When I said, in my own eagerness to enumerate advantages, that I still liked it here in winter, despite the bare, empty, muddy plains and the harsh wind, she answered, beaming, that it was precisely the winters that attracted her so much, that she actually couldn’t wait for winter to come again.

I also quite enjoy the fullness of summer and am not in such a rush for that winter now, but I understood her completely, because I recognized the feeling from twenty years ago. That intense desire to be outside, to experience silence, space, darkness. And although I live in a small village (400 inhabitants), I often long enough for something even quieter, even more remote, and I regularly make cycling trips to lonelier locations to sit there and just look, or climb on the dike.

Yet I also pointed out the disadvantages to her, which is your duty as an information officer: that the shops where you can get ‘everything’ are generally located in the city; that meeting someone in a café is not an option; that public transport is often moderately to very moderately arranged and you really need a car. Although a letter writer, herself living in Naarden, recently claimed in Fidelity that it was nonsense that a woman from a small Frisian village needed a car. She had just looked on the internet, and that woman could be at Leeuwarden station in half an hour. That she might want to go to friends or to a theater performance and then return in the evening when the buses hardly go anymore, did not occur to the Naardense. You quickly get feelings about ‘peripheral arrogance’ if you live outside, which may also be a disadvantage.

But I forgot to mention the main drawback. That’s the ease with which everything you moved out for can be destroyed and ruined. Suddenly someone builds a large shed in your view, the road is widened so that it is easier for freight traffic to rush through the village, or someone thinks that the nightly silence can bring in money if you lure tourists with it. That threatens to happen to the inhabitants of a tiny hamlet in Friesland, I read in Fidelity. Ten houses and a restaurant, and the restaurant owner has a plan for hikers’ cabins and a stargazing spot and therefore for cars at night. Nine out of eleven households are against, but the alderman says that tourism is very good for the region and that stopping developments is “a thing of the past”. Municipalities like to talk in that bold tone of ‘we know what the current times demand, but unfortunately you don’t’.

The disadvantage is that everything that makes the outside so peaceful can be ruined

If the restaurant owner wants to earn money from the silence and tranquility, let him do so somewhere where no people live, one resident rightly says. The manager himself philosophizes: “What one person experiences as busy, another can experience as calm.” Yes Yes. But he himself does not succeed in ‘experiencing’ two customers in his restaurant as busy.

I feel great solidarity with those residents. Ordinary wishes of ordinary people, not to be threatened in the living pleasure, are all too easily pushed aside for the interests of someone who wants to make money.

So living outside – think about it carefully. It can cost you your rest.