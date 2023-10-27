Column | The indigenous peoples of the United States and Finland competed in movie theaters, the United States won 6–0

The film Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese got far more viewers than Katja Gauriloff’s Je’vida. It is due to the fact that Finns are more interested in the indigenous peoples of the United States than our own.

Last weekend two films about the fate of the indigenous people premiered: directed by the Kolta Sámi Katja Gauriloff Je’vida and the American Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon.

Critics praise both. Helsingin Sanomat gave For Je’vida in his criticism four stars, Scorsese’s novelty got full five. Je’vidan can therefore be characterized as only slightly behind its American counterparts in terms of quality.

But at the cinema box office, the difference was overwhelming. Disrupting the Osage Nation Killers of the Flower Moon gathered 12,443 viewers over the weekend and was the second most watched movie of the weekend.

Katja Gauriloff’s drama received only 1,724 viewers. On the most watched list Je’vida came in a modest 13th place.

Why so? Let me guess: Finns think the native population of North America is a more interesting group of people than the Sámi.

Despite that, the Sámi are the only indigenous people in Europe, and part of Sápmi, or Sámiland, is located within the state borders of Finland in Upper Lapland. They live all over the country – Helsinki is considered the largest Sami village.

Je’vida shows how the Koltan Sámi language and Sámi were suppressed in Inari in the 1950s. The subject of oppression is repeated in films, books and newspaper stories about Koltta and other Sámi people.

“ “We have been in this yoke of oppression.”

Discrimination still continues, for example in the form of scarcity of Sami language services and hate speech.

Maybe we Finns don’t want to hear how we oppress our native people. That doesn’t fit the story of Finnishness that we want to hear. We have been under the yoke of oppression – if not from the West, then from the East.

When we are talking about movies based on history, we have to admit that Americans have a passion that Finnish Sámi directors lack. Namely, depicting cold-blooded killing.

Hollywood really knows how to do it, and it wouldn’t be produced if the audience didn’t like it.

The colonization faced by the Sámi did not involve the same kind of indiscriminate murder as the resettlement of North America. Fortunately. And like Je’vida shows, even without bloodshed, a haunting film can be created.

The best domestics of the year, such as Hesari Je’vida evaluate.

The author is HS’s culture editor.

