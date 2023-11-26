Every country gets the election campaign it deserves. In some countries playboys rise to the top, or bleached ex-fascists, in others boring technocrats. In some countries passion flows onto the streets with flags and chants, in others it remains limited to controlled debates and the occasional poster. Rarely are real conversations about what makes a country a nation, what unites people. Apparently that is not what voters base their choice on.

At least not here. As many have noted, these were the elections of the lack of real substance, the superlative of an inward-looking Netherlands and an almost total absence of international issues. Even climate was flattened into what it means ‘for you and your grandchildren’.

But most invisible of all were culture and art. Churchill is credited with the apocryphal exclamation when he was asked during WWII to stop funding the arts for the war effort: “But what would we be fighting for?!” Although he did not say or write it in those words, there can be no doubt about his attitude towards the arts, as he did said in a speech: „The arts are essential to any complete national life. The State owes it to itself to sustain and encourage them.” In what election debate have we heard even an approximation of this? And if someone has already whispered something, it was probably about art as a revenue model, an attraction for tourism or perhaps a touch of education.

But art is so much more: a reflection of the country’s identity and its evolution. That identity is shifting from what was previously considered purely ‘Dutch’ to a polyphonic, multicultural mix of people with different backgrounds. Until now, the dilemma has been how to raise other voices without silencing the “white voice.”

This becomes a lot more complicated because the winner of the elections, the PVV, advocates a traditional nationalist interpretation of art. It is forgotten that culture has always been nourished by ideas from outside, that is, by migration. Balance between old and new, diverse and recognizable, affirming and groundbreaking – that becomes art.

The book is in this light Enter Ghost by British-Palestinian writer Isabella Hammad is illuminating. It tells the story of Shakespeare’s difficult rehearsals and final performance Hamlet, in Arabic, in the West Bank. Correct Hamlet, an icon of British culture (i.e. that of the occupiers of Palestine until 1948), as the players discover, takes on a new meaning. And not just for them, perhaps also for the Israeli soldiers who unexpectedly show up. In the book, the play leads to in-depth debates about identity, between Palestinians living in Israel, abroad or in the West Bank. It is culture that transcends centuries, borders and conflicts.

That classic works like Hamlet being relevant through context and conversation, and not necessarily through explicit references to colonialism or discrimination, makes them truly timeless. While Dutch society is fragmenting into smaller and smaller fragments due to identity politics, the importance of a connecting culture is growing. The question of how the cultural heritage of the Netherlands can become relevant and renewed should be the task of a new minister, and let that be a Minister for Culture instead of a State Secretary. The discussion should not be about subsidies and VAT rates, but about what culture means in a divided country. After all, culture, in all its forms, is what a state owes to itself.