In the underpass of Hilversum Station there are light boxes with texts from what appear to be primary school students who have done a project about loneliness. They give advice: “Get a pet! Pleasant.” “Hold on!” “You are not alone.” Cute and silly at the same time. Just like those commercials in which lonely people join in with colleagues or with the boys next door playing football and then they are no longer lonely.

In the story of Daan Heerma van Voss (NRC 12-03-2024) about the lonely old Herman who slipped into Alzheimer's, it said “that in every (every) municipality the percentage of people over 65 who suffer from loneliness is approximately 50 percent.” That high.

The powerlessness you feel when someone says plainly: “I am extremely lonely.” Of course you can come by every now and then. But you have to give up the illusion that you can save someone from loneliness, the illusion that you are the answer to someone's life problems.

How easy it is to get lonely. Herman van Heerma van Voss was once a successful and attractive figure. But that time is over, his money is gone, he has started a fight. Lonely people are not necessarily teddy bears that you can pet. There is sometimes a reason that they are lonely, because they are not very friendly for example, or not very social, because they have very little money, maybe they are very private, easily bored by well-intentioned talk – you name it. Not everyone thinks neighborhood meals and coffee for singles are exactly the answer to their own loneliness.

Herman had come up with a solution, a rather drastic one: dying. And perhaps, Heerma van Voss seems to believe, he really wanted that and it was not an expression of despondency, as in the sigh “I just want to go to sleep and not wake up again”. Lonely people around me have said that sentence more than once. But that does not mean that they actively want or wanted to end their lives, not the one with the empty agenda, not the one who became very ill, nor the person who is very old.

Herman was interviewed by a SCEN doctor who came to see whether his suffering was unbearable. The doctor was not informed of this. Was that due to Herman's Alzheimer's? Which can. But maybe not. Shrinking from the real confirmation of the irrevocable is not strange, even without brain fog, no matter how heavy one's own life is.

What would you want when you became old and lonely? I think about it so often, but I have no answer at all. Hoping that you find and keep things that bring you joy.

More and more I think that life, especially that of the old and dim, is more a series of moments than something like a story, no matter how much we try to make it that way. Well, a very thick collection of stories with contradictory stories.

And one day you forget those stories.

There seems to be so little answer to some situations. The image of the old, increasingly confused man who lives alone in his apartment and doesn't want to anymore is painful. That 'we', that is the structure of our society, abandon such people, thinks Daan Heerma van Voss. Oh, how I understand his feeling. But an answer? You would be surprised if the light boxes in the Hilversum station read: “Take euthanasia! Then you're done with it!”