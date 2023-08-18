Column | The idea of ​​a conflict-free society is a misconception

The consequences of successful integration are different than many people think.

Business life In its recent statement, the confederation EK summed up the problems of racism succinctly and aptly: racism endangers a welfare society.

Racism is a violation of human rights that also leads to unequal distribution of wealth and waste of resources. Racism can be seen, for example, in the difficulties of a person with an immigrant background in getting a job or an apartment. Children and young people from families with immigrant backgrounds have a different experience of equality than other Finnish children.

Financial life and business leaders now act as sleepwalkers for the government. Even though the business community got a lot of what they wanted in Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government program, there is a party in the government whose line raises doubts.

Basic Finns gathers support by opposing immigration, questioning the obligations of the green transition and hinting at leaving the EU.

The first reason was the relationship with racism and thus also the party’s immigration line. The mobilization strategy of basic Finns includes seeking votes from the outer edges of the political field with Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric. In the limelight of politics, the party leadership denies racism or redefines it. The contradiction becomes stronger.

Even if the discussion of racism is numb, we should be able to take it to the level of measures, because Finland is in a new phase as an immigration society.

Finland there hasn’t been a monoculture for decades, but now Finland has to seriously compete for immigrants. Orpo’s government must show that its immigration policy is not based on racism and that racism will not be allowed to prevent Finland from receiving labor and investments from elsewhere.

At least not yet, the openings on immigration policy or a new kind of active integration policy do not correspond to the demographic challenge that Finland is facing. A huge socio-cultural change is underway. Still, no party has prepared for the fact that something needs to be changed in society in order for people to come to Finland. Concepts of successful integration are also unrealistic.

“ Conflicts should not be panicked or incited.

Finland is in danger of falling into the trap of demanding uniformity, even though Finland’s appeal is about good opportunities for an equal and yet diverse life.

Racism debate has exacerbated the social atmosphere. Still, the idea of ​​a conflict-free society is a misconception. Although Finland likes to be talked about as a consensus society, it has been mostly out of necessity and fear of Russia.

Finland is changing. A change is taking place on the political map, which is also evidenced by the rise of the basic Finns Riikka Purra and Jussi Halla-aho to the government. Both nationalism and the desire to strengthen Western integration are raising their heads. The share of immigrants in the population is increasing.

A society that is more diverse than before produces well-being and economic growth, but also new kinds of tensions. Immigrants are not silent resources but actors and voters, and they have reasons to change and criticize Finnish society.

The consequences of successful integration are different than many people think. Finland does not become more united or harmonious, but the possibility of conflicts increases when the group of people pursuing their own interests becomes more diverse. However, conflict resolution is the core of an open society.

Conflicts should not be feared, but neither should they be incited. With racism, deepening the dividing lines would be easy. That’s why racism is a central part of totalitarian movements seeking to destroy democracy.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.