Column | The hit musical that was successful in the world remains unseen in Finland, at least for the time being

The American The Book of Mormon is the most famous musical of the last decade. It is not shown in Finland, and the root cause can be found in racism and also culture wars.

In August had to bang and properly. The Helsinki City Theater was supposed to premiere a Ronski show, which the theater managed to advertise as “the world’s most successful musical comedy”. Everything went according to plan: the show rights were acquired, the director was hired and the actors were being hired. Then the premiere moved. The script got stuck on the theater manager’s shelf. Soon the whole show was staged on ice.

A work of art called The Book of Mormon is an American musical about local Mormons who fly to spread the holy word to Uganda. The satire took off right after its 2011 Broadway premiere as a cultural case. The interest was increased by the fact that the screenwriters were known for TV South Park as authors. Like the animated series, the musical joked incorrectly in many directions, from drugs to pedophilia. The main criticism was directed towards the imperialism of the Western countries and biblical obsolescence.

Pair years ago The Book of Mormon was reassessed when the Black Lives Matter movement sparked debate in the United States. In particular, the musical’s way of portraying black Ugandans was criticized – and at that time the Helsinki City Theater also put the brakes on. The theater decided to wait for a new version of the script of the musical. We didn’t want a show for the first night that could be interpreted as offensive and whose jokes could be missed by the audience.

Was the braking wise or unwise? Both. Musicals can’t just be put on there, and an expensive show shouldn’t be run to empty stands. On the other hand, in the crossfire of the culture war, the theater kept its head down. At least they were slow: in Stockholm, the same musical was performed already in 2017.

The Book of Mormon we will see this information at the Helsinki City Theater in 2025 at the earliest – if even then. After three years, is the incorrect work completely museum stuff or has it become correct again? No one knows that. Do racialized Finnish actors want to sing and dance in roles considered problematic? You can guess the answer.

It is known that the city theater has had a contract for top musicals for years. The show is not only made in Finland. In August, a party musical will be shown in its place at the city theater Priscilla. To see “the world’s most successful musical comedy” you have to travel to New York or Britain, where The Book of Mormon still fills the stands.

The author is the editor of HS.