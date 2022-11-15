About Karin Amatmukrim

She has published six novels, including the book the gym (2011) and the historical novel The man of many (2013) about the life of resistance hero Anton de Kom. The documentary Gulsah Dogan made about the memoir Unless the father (2016) was nominated for a Golden Calf. Amatmoekrim is currently working on a dissertation in the form of a biography about essayist Anil Ramdas and she is working on a large history of Suriname.

Goodbye is a phenomenon laden with hope and fear. The hope is to see the other again soon and in good health. The fear is that without each other’s watchful eye, the other is less protected, less equipped for life’s challenges.

I’m thinking about this now because a few days ago one of my dearest friends emptied his house and left for the other side of the world. It was for love. There is no better excuse than it should be to save your life, as so many other types of migrants have been doing for ages. But love, and I emphatically add that, is also vital. Without that it is not quite what it can be, existence, so to speak.

We had discussed the move long and carefully and agreed that he should go. I really believed it, that of love and that it’s worth the jump, when I said it to my boyfriend months ago. But now he’s gone, and I’m happy for him, and proud too. But I still miss him. And I worry if he can manage without his family and friends like me, who only need half a word.

In addition, he does not yet realize what I already know, which is that migration affects people deeply. It’s so much more than just packing your bags and leaving. So much more cruel than seeing yourself a thousand times through the eyes of others, so many times that, if you’re not careful, you’ll coincide with their image of you. Migration, you might say, tears you apart from yourself. Or no, it’s not that bad. Rather, migration removes the top layer of your many identities. You’ve got plenty left over, not that. But that one thin film protects the much more sensitive layers underneath. I know that my good friend will be vulnerable in ways he doesn’t know yet as a native Dutchman.

I thought of my son, when he was still small and visited my native Suriname for the first time. He kicked off his shoes when we got off the plane and would walk around the country barefoot for the rest of our stay. As if his body wanted to make contact, to let roots grow back and to keep him where he is actually at home. When we drove back to the airport after the vacation, he had clung to my brother, his uncle, for hours. “I want to live with you,” he said, “but I can’t. Because if I stay here, I’ll miss everyone in the Netherlands. But now I’m leaving and I have to miss everyone here.” He was six years old and immediately exposed the migrant’s impossible discord.

My brother understood, because migration is in our Surinamese blood. Adjossia, we sing to each other, in the words of Max Nijman. Farewell. It’s the hardest word to pronounce. Because we don’t know when or how we’ll meet again. We know that parting is not just fear, nor is it just hope. It’s a bittersweet deepening of friendship and love of a different kind. A reminder that you love each other, and that you don’t want to lose each other.

But I didn’t tell my friend all this. All I said was go. Take on the adventure. Make it work, make sure you succeed. Love is worth fighting for. But know that if it doesn’t work out, then we’re here, and we’ll embrace you like we always have.

