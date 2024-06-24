Column | The ground is burning under the feet of Kaja Kallas

Column|If Kaja Kallas becomes the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, she will be Estonia’s national pride. Otherwise, even more difficult times will come for him.

Estonian of the prime minister Kaja Kallasen in his career, you can recognize the moment when he rose to the ranks of European leaders as the voice of Eastern Europe. It was in Brussels on June 23, 2021.

The greats of Europe, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkelsuggested a summit meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with just before the meeting of EU leaders.

The proposal was opposed by the new Prime Minister Kallas. At the beginning of the meeting alone against the leading European countries. So It has been reported in Estonia.

That same evening, Kallas could not get Macron and Merkel to give up his idea, but many other countries began to support him. He later told a weekly newspaper for Eesti Ekspress, that he was afraid he had ruined important allied relations, but the opposite happened. He had gained respect for standing up for his principles. There was no summit meeting with Putin.

Like this the person Estonians would like to see in a high office in the EU: he represents widely accepted views in Russia’s neighborhood, is not afraid of conflict and stands out in international arenas.

Kallas has successfully built an international reputation. Before, assistants offered interviews to international media houses, now the press queues for interviews. The Prime Minister’s sentence has been shortened and the message simplified.

When the leaders of the EU meet at the end of the week, Kaja Kalla is expected to be the high representative in charge of the EU’s foreign policy.

In Estonia the country is burning under the Prime Minister’s feet. Kallas has not managed to regain her popularity after she got into a scandal last summer due to her husband’s company’s shipments to Russia. Economic growth in Estonia is in the red for the third year, and the government has enacted surprise taxes.

In the European Parliament elections, the reform party led by Kallas lost its second seat, the prime minister and the member of the European Parliament Andrus Ansip as a result of a public dispute. In the winter, Kallas missed the Independence Day reception organized by the president.

There are already candidates for the Prime Minister from his own party. Climate Minister Kristen Michal and the Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur recently said they are available.

Kallas transition to the EU is expected by both supporters and opponents. He has tried to temper expectations and said he doubted it their opportunities.

If Kallas is elected as the EU’s foreign policy representative, he will become a national pride in Estonia comparable to a top athlete. A sign of success for the whole country. He will be forgiven for everything he is criticized for now.

If Kalla is not chosen, he will face increasingly difficult times in Estonia.

The author is Helsingin Sanomat’s Finland-Estonia correspondent.