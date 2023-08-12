Now we laugh about it, but in 1995 a million a year was still a lot of money for the CEO of a listed company. That was what Mijndert Ververs (90) finally earned when he was chairman of the board of Wolters Kluwer. Six and a half tons of salary, three and a half tons of bonus, in guilders. And some options.

Then consider that the company’s net profit had grown 20 percent each year since 1988, after the merger of Kluwer and Wolters-Samsom, formerly Wolters-Noordhoff. Every year, 20 percent. At least. In 2022, Wolters Kluwer posted a net profit of more than a billion, on a turnover of more than 5 billion. Nancy McKinstry, CEO of Wolters Kluwer since 2003, earned almost 15 million euros. More than all other CEOs of the AEX funds.

What I want to say is that Wolters Kluwer, supplier of information for doctors, lawyers, accountants, tax specialists and risk managers, has been a success for forty-five years and that Mijndert Ververs, who started at the age of twenty-four as a teacher of chemistry, mathematics and physics at Vossius Gymnasium in Amsterdam, has had a more than wonderful career. No scandals, no crazy stuff. Never sought publicity for his person, because he didn’t like that at all.

And see him now, last Wednesday, sitting in his armchair by the window to the garden. He tries his best not to cry, but he cries anyway. He weeps for Cora, his wife, who died four years ago this month. “I think about her all day.” He picks up a newspaper clipping from the table next to him and reads aloud.

So many kinds of sorrow,

I don’t name them.

Only one, the renunciation and divorce.

And it’s not the cutting that hurts so much,

but being cut off.

M. Vasalis, 1954. He gets up and walks, no, staggers to the harmonium in the corner of the room, seeking support from chair backs and doorposts. He bought that harmonium after Cora’s death. He saves the score of Morgenshinz der Ewigkeit, a melody on a text by Christian Knorr von Rosenroth from 1684. Next to it is Cora’s portrait. He points to the stairs and tells me to go upstairs, on the loft, near the tapestry his daughter has made from scraps of fabric from Cora’s old craft basket. That’s where the music sounds best. He starts to play and with my eyes closed I imagine myself in the church. I ask if he does this every day and he says, “Every morning and every evening.” He has long disbelieved in God, now he doubts, and this is what comforts him most of all: to pray the Lord’s Prayer and to play the organ. After Cora’s death he would have preferred to buy a real Johannus organ, with those high pipes. He thought it was too expensive.

I got to know him in 1996, when he was involved in the settlement of the bankruptcy of Fokker, the aircraft factory, and I wrote a book about that bankruptcy. Two years earlier he had been asked by Hans van Mierlo and Wim Kok to become Minister of Economic Affairs, but he had refused. “Supposedly on doctor’s advice,” he says. “Really because Cora didn’t want it. She would divorce me if I did. She didn’t want to be alone at home all the time, she said.”

So he did what retired CEOs do: collect directorships. He was chairman of the supervisory board of ING and for years – I was already working NRC – he shared knowledge and contacts with me. What helped was that he had an office close to where I lived, in Amsterdam. I could wave to him from my window. When the time of the supervisory directorships was over, we continued to see each other once or twice a year. Then we had lunch in Amsterdam, until he started having trouble walking. It became Amersfoort, then Zwolle. Never Hattem, where he has lived since 1976. Wednesday I was at his house for the first time. He came to pick me up from the station and yes, a villa in the woods. But not a big villa. No swimming pool, no crazy kitchen, no old masters on the wall, no Ferrari in the garage, no luxury at all. Except that harmonium. And the electric piano in the other corner of the room, with enough electronics to mimic an orchestra. There is nothing that surprises me. Mijndert Ververs is a CEO from before hard shareholder capitalism, in which everything revolves around shareholder value turns. With him, he says, it was primarily about content, contents. How he became who he was, more on that next week.

Correction (August 12, 2023): An earlier version of this column featured Maria Vasalis, but that should be M. Vasalis. That has been corrected above.

