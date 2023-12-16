Saturday, December 16, 2023
Column | The government wants the ay movement in a squat, and no president will open this situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
Column | The government wants the ay movement in a squat, and no president will open this situation

It is completely pointless to shout at the president to open the labor market juntura, even though Jutta Urpilainen hinted about it, writes Marko Junkkari in his column.

Marko Junkkari HS

Lähinnä SAK trade unions organized a day-long political strike on Thursday, protesting Petteri Orpon (kok) working life reforms and social security cuts planned by the government.

On Friday, the buses ran as normal again, and the government continued to prepare reforms and cuts.

