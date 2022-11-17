Column | The future president will be remembered for one thing

The next president has plenty of time to learn everything there is to learn about foreign policy.

You can get rid of the question by saying that you are not really running for president, and by saying it clearly. Even then, you may have to answer the question repeatedly.

By going around with an artificial tool, it is mostly possible to confirm that the number one position in the country is of interest and that a self-assessment of the possibilities is underway.

The current president, Sauli Niinistö, is in office for the second six-year term, and he can no longer run for office.

Thus in difficult times, only political experts have the prerequisites for success in the race. No practice time is given. The winner must have a clear picture of what can happen in the next six years.

I’m not going to list the names of the candidates and possible candidates here, but a little overview of the terrain is in order.

Second the question for the candidates goes to the point itself. What about foreign policy?

The scenery is scary. It has happened before, but with skill or luck, Finland has survived amazingly well.

When war is raging in Europe, Finland’s position in the world, i.e. foreign policy, is absolutely crucial for Finland. Foreign policy is now in the midst of major changes, and the president plays a decisive role in foreign policy.

According to the ninth article of the Constitution, the president manages foreign policy in cooperation with the Government. More on that later.

With presidents has had foreign and defense political power throughout independence, but they are not remembered only for that.

The first president of Finland, KJ Ståhlberg (1919–1925), was above all a shaper of legality and parliamentarism, and for that he is thanked in retrospect. It is much easier to be one of the EU countries when your own constitution is in order. Thanks to Ståhlberg for that.

“ It would be pointless to tune into plate disputes.

Niinistö is also known as a man of the law, as his slightly grumpy beard shows. For example, he doesn’t “start speculating on alternatives that haven’t come across”.

Whether you agree with them or not, Niinistö has nevertheless received high marks from the Finns when Finland decided to apply for membership of the defense alliance NATO, without the referendum that Niinistö previously considered a condition.

No there have been no signs of a worse disagreement about who represents Finland at the highest level in NATO, the president or the prime minister. Niinistö has a strong position on the matter, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has not exactly objected. It would be pointless to stir up dish disputes when the NATO membership issue is still pending.

At the beginning, it was suspected that it would be most difficult for Niinistö to keep quiet about the economy, but in the increasingly gloomy world political situation, the order of importance has been clear. Foreign policy leadership is also expected from the next president. The president’s task is now to chart the way forward as Russia’s neighbor and as a member of the EU and hopefully also NATO.

The prime minister represents Finland in the EU, and on that front the ice is the thinnest in relations between the president and the government. Over the next year or so, the presidential candidates will have to answer how to reconcile foreign policy power rights and cooperation with the government in the war in Ukraine and in many future conflicts.

The issue only gets more difficult if we try to bring the EU and NATO closer together.

And not the end of the world to Russia, Ukraine or even the United States. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about China’s importance to Europe, but no results have been reached. The president will be required to answer the great riddle of China.

Here is something for the future president to do, whether he wanted to or not. If the presidential candidate has domestic preferences that he has thought of spending his time on, he must move them further and answer foreign policy questions first. They are busy.

