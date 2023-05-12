Is there such a thing as a collective responsibility of a state or people? The theme has cropped up a lot in recent weeks. Bee NRCcolumnist Hubert Smeets, who accused the majority of the Russian people of looking away from the war in Ukraine. At Dieuwertje Blok, who in her Memorial speech on Dam Square referred to the sign ‘Forbidden for Jews’ at a crowded beach in Zandvoort.

And with Marcel Möring, who noted in his 4 May lecture that the citizens of the Netherlands watched in silence as their Jewish neighbors were taken away. According to him, only an angry shopkeeper in Coevorden resisted. That example was wrongly chosen – that shopkeeper turned out to be a Jewish victim – but it was clear what Möring meant. He called it an obligation as an individual, parliament or government to oppose dangerous ideas.

I often thought of the accusations of Smeets, Blok and Möring when I recently visited an exhibition by the South African photographer Ernest Cole (1940 – 1990) at the Foam photo museum.

If you want to know what South African life was like for non-white people, you should not miss this exhibition. Cole was a courageous man who often shot in secret in places where the black population suffered the most from apartheid: on the streets, in overcrowded public transport, in polluted hospitals and in dangerous mines. Cole is praised for the beautiful aesthetics of his photos, but that was not his point: he wanted to show in the first place the hell his fellow sufferers had to live in.

What I will especially remember about those photos are the few images in which white people play a visible role. You see from above a platform of a station where a large crowd of black people is waiting for one train. About a hundred meters away, a small group of white people are watching detached: there will undoubtedly be enough room for them in the same train.

There is also a photo in which an elderly white woman occupies an entire bench in a park; these white-painted words are just visible on the backrest: ‘Europeans only’.

All such pictures are, in a sense, about looking away, in the dictionary’s sense: ‘Staying aloof out of fear where one should have intervened’. That elderly woman in South Africa does the same as the Dutch who descended to their Zandvoort beach past a sign that prohibited the Jews from entering. And those white people waiting on the South African platform could also have joined the black masses.

Yet there is something that is even more questionable than looking away: justifying. Looking away is passive, justifying is opting for the attack, for a false representation of the facts. The exhibition about Cole also provides a poignant example of this. It is a quote from Willem Duys, the famous TV presenter, that I found in an issue of the magazine Catholic Illustration from the sixties.

“I will come back to South Africa for a moment. Apartheid is not an issue for me. I have four brothers living there, I’ve been there three times now. Nicely located in the sun. Not a problem there. Those people are all happy, including the Negroes.”