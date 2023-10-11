Column | The friend’s comment startled me – do politicians really lie to our faces?

Finns’ faith in politicians’ speeches and election promises is being tested, even if the speeches emphasize the unity of the small nation.

“Their must be either stupid or lying to your face. Either option scares me.”

The words of a member of the same table party startled me. The talk had turned to politics and the government’s adjustment measures. It was not a matter of not making adjustments. But the way they are made.

Those with good incomes, the unemployed, the sick and students affected by cuts in social security will benefit from the reductions in labor taxation.

For an acquaintance, the situation was not made easier by the fact that Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) promised before the elections that education would be under special protection. Riikka Purra (ps), on the other hand, said that the coalition wants to cut benefits for low-income earners, but that would not work for basic Finns.

The politicians ate their words. The decisions do not turn the much-talked-about debt ship, the acquaintance stated, but produce inequality and bitterness for people. That was why he had come to his harsh conclusion.

If looking at the studies, the conclusion no longer seems very surprising.

From the one published in 2020 from parliamentary election research it turns out that 63 percent of Finns agreed with the statement that “you can never trust the election promises of any party”.

It doesn’t sound like Finland, whose celebratory speeches emphasize the unity of a small nation.

A common country has been sought in festive speeches throughout history. In 1946, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called the war-torn Europeans together. We cannot afford to carry with us the burden of hatred and revenge formed by old scars, Churchill stated.

In 2004, Barack Obama paved his way to the presidency. He gave a speech at the Democratic Party convention that sought to unite Americans: “There is no Liberal America, or conservative America. There is the United States of America.”

Over a hundred years ago, the sociologist Émile Durkheim also spoke about it.

According to Durkheim, solidarity is central to societies. Without it, the social putty disappears. That is, the neurotransmitter between groups of people that holds the nation together.

“ The orphan should have taken a rhetorical model from Churchill or Obama.

In August, Petteri Orpo spoke for himself at the summer meeting of the coalition’s ministerial group.

“After the election, there was no crowding for these clean-up parties”, the Prime Minister said.

Maybe Orpo should have taken a rhetorical model from Churchill or Obama instead of sniping.

A critic could say that Orpo never invited low-paid cleaners to work.

The author is the editor of HS’s domestic delivery.