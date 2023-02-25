Column | The four-day work week is the perfect election issue because it allows politicians to tell what kind of world is possible.

Who wouldn’t want to think about how much they are willing to sell their free time and at what price, writes HS Vision editor Emil Elo.

For now the parliamentary elections have even been quite boring, when the conversation has revolved around the driest and most abstract topics in the world, such as the national economy.

Even the school shopping discussion only affects people in certain areas of certain cities. A large part is left out.

If the election debate was intended to be handed over to Democrats who wear a t-shirt under their collared shirts, middle-income conservatives who rip off millionaires, and basic Finns who turn the choice of shampoo into an immigration issue, then they have succeeded.

They form a group of about 500 Finnish tweeters, who are certainly ready to attack the enemy with their unfailing arguments, but other, normal Finns continue to wait for a genuine election issue.

Good the election topic touches people’s everyday life, highlights the differences between the parties and is a bit utopian. A good election topic has values ​​and feelings that carry all the way to the ballot box.

It must include the politicians’ visioning, where they tell the voters what kind of world is possible.

In today’s world, politicians can all too easily just follow the data of what their core supporters think, and then repeat their Facebook statuses. It’s terribly boring.

A good election topic is one like the four-day work week, whose arrival in the headlines was fresher than a guitar solo in Ruisrock.

Britain’s the most recent test, in which 61 workplaces participated, announced its results just in time 40 days before the Finnish elections. In short: employees received full pay for less work.

Absenteeism decreased, as did anxiety, sleep problems and stress levels. Productivity, on the other hand, improved slightly.

The results immediately ignited Finnish politics into flames as high as Twitter’s character limit allows.

For example, Twitter’s right wing and Helsingin Sanomat’s editorial belittled the results and somehow suggested that left-wing officials could start the experiment themselves.

The left remained fresh and returned to the 19th century, when the Sdp Matias Mäkynen tweeted a black and white photo of two ragged children from Tampere.

Economists crushed the reform. However, they probably would have done that in Tampere in the 19th century as well, because even though child labor was disgusting, it probably also had positive economic effects.

Thing. Discussion. Thing!

Four-day the working week is, of course, a very broad topic, and no single test of 61 companies carried out in Britain can be used as a basis for changing the working life culture of any state.

Many defenders of the four-day work week failed to mention that the improvement in productivity could also be related to the fact that companies stopped unnecessary meetings and business trips. The employees also worked an average of 34 hours a week, meaning that one less working day could not be achieved.

The supporters of the four-day work week have also left out the fact that, for example, in Utah in 2007, a similar experiment on the public side caused an avalanche of negative feedback when people no longer received the service they were familiar with. The experiment was terminated.

But the fact that there are individual negative news on the internet about a potential reform or hot takesdoes not mean that the overall effect of the reform on humanity is negative.

You just have to try to eliminate bad income angles as efficiently as possible in advance.

Economist John Maynard Keynes famously predicted already in the 1930s that working hours will decrease when productivity improves.

Perhaps now with artificial intelligence and automation, we should finally be discussing whether we could watch even more streaming services in our potentially increasing free time.

Which companies’ employees could the reform apply to? What does working time mean in specialist jobs? What about in the care sector? Meaning of Sunday? Impact on the environment? For early childhood education?

What role should the state even have in people’s working hours?

All questions for which a value-based party policy could provide a great way of shaking up arguments and visioning.

As an employee of course, I know my own point of view: of course I’m ready to work less if I get the same amount of money. However, as a child of an entrepreneurial family, I wondered what if the company had work on Fridays as well.

As a father, I wonder if the brain cells of my child and his generation will be ruined once and for all by offering them more free time on Tiktok.

As a citizen, I think that in the end I have no idea about the subject. Politicians, tell me!