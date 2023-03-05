Column | The Finns were offended by the Swedish children’s book – Should “Heikki” be cleaned out now?

It is worth getting used to updating cultural products and preserving history when the products of the golden age of commercial culture age.

In the year 2014 Born in Finland and Sweden bookworm. It centered on Gunna Grähs’ children’s book about the suburbs Dino and lilla Kurren. In it, the little boy finds an immigrant from the previous generation, “Heik”, drinking from a kaljaka bag in the yard of his home.

The book got some Swedes-Finns on the barricades. Heikki reminded me of the immigrants brought by the ship and taken away by the liquor, whose image lived on in Sweden as a stereotype of Finns. From the book a statement was required From the Swedish discrimination ombudsman.

In July 2014, HS told about the uproar over the Dino Och Lilla Kurren book.

The uproar subsided, the authority appealed to freedom of speech, the “Heiks” sank into history. But what should be done if Dino and lilla Kurren reappear? Will Heikki, for example, change to Gunnar, so that the stereotype does not return?

Of this kind “cleaning up” the stories has been discussed in recent weeks.

Roald Dahl’s (1916–1990) books remove the naming vocabulary to modern ears: the characters are no longer described as “ugly” or “hugely fat” (HS 20.2.) Disney no longer publishes the two Don Rosa duck stories, apparently because of the reduced African zombie character created by Carl Barks (1901–2000) (HS 24.2.) Reprints of Ian Fleming’s (1908–1964) James Bond novels remove references to skin color and race (HS 27.2.).

The reaction of the fans is often repulsive. “It’s easy to signal one’s own virtue to the world by grasping at such insignificances, instead of grasping at the real problems”, stated Tuomas Holopainen of the Nightwish band, duck fan (HS 25.2.)

But is the explanation that straightforward?

Main motive it’s not virtue signaling but money for cleaning. The buyer base of an entertainment universe is limited if it presents women with the depth of a sketch character or non-whites as subjugated.

Updating stereotypes is therefore first and foremost good business. Penguin Random House wants to milk Dahlia, Ian Fleming Publications Ltd its agent and Disney its ducks as far as the copyright lasts.

The mid-20th century golden age of commercial culture is just beginning to reach the end of its economic life. In the works, the attitudes and even the language are starting to get old.

It’s a problem for companies, because the value of old titles only increases in online video or book services. Remakes are a thing of the past, but what to do with books?

Other than the change would mean Jalin and the chocolate factory (1964) or 007 and Goldfinger (1959) museology. Seen from the eyes of a CFO, it would be absurd.

But is there anything left in the money? Updates lead to basic questions: is art eternal and unchanging or alive and evolving?

The value of the works of those who portrayed the atrocities of their time – such as Charles Dickens (1812–1870) or Minna Canth (1844–1897) – lies in the themes of the works and especially in the historical description. Of course, this view should not be cleaned away.

Some old works may need to be explained: it can be reminded that the artist of the past was not necessarily always a toxic monster, but a prisoner of his time who also found the edge of eternity. Disney movies like this disclaimers has already appeared.

In my own in its time, the choices of art matter enormously. Who is the hero, who is the villain; what is normal, what is strange?

Is it properly, that we entertain ourselves or make money by making fun of Africa? What is heroic now, what is shameful? Are white men or others shown as advisors? If the art is updated, these questions must also be answered – and of course the answers can be not only too old-fashioned, but also overly sensitive.

A true fan could also be happy about the updates, because versioning is a sign of the most durable art. William Shakespeare (1564–1616) is still relevant mainly because Romeo and Juliet or Macbeth is always adapted to the new era. Sometimes the versions criticize Shakespeare himself, and that is a strength.

When commercial culture is getting old, you should get used to updates. At the same time, care must be taken to ensure that history is not erased from, for example, libraries. The pultsari-Heikki must not disappear from there – he is a small part of the history of Finnishness.

Roald Dahl’s publishing house found a good solution. It announced that it would publish both a revised and an old “classic edition”. In this way, the buyer is also free to choose a totem from the past or a version representing contemporary culture.

You’d imagine he’d go for the latter.

