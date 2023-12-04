Column | The fight against Russia’s influence is on everyone’s mind

In the future, recognizing the influence of information should be a civic skill mastered by everyone.

Eastern border the events of the last few weeks have sparked more social discussion this fall than any other political topic. As if by magic, an extraordinary number of people who did not have the appropriate travel documents on their journey have appeared at our various border crossing points.

These people have not come to the border by chance, but it has been an information influence operation organized by Russia, which a large part of Finns swallowed without biting.

What make one of Europe’s best-armed NATO countries afraid of a handful of fugitives cycling in the dark? The people who have now arrived at the border are not a significant security threat to Finland. Russia’s operation against Finland is about images and communication.

Russia’s goal has not been to create chaos on Finland’s border, but Russia aims to make us Finns the biggest threat to ourselves through polarization. A polarized nation is weak. The trick is done with an operation that gets massive media attention, hijacks the agenda of the day’s politics and accelerates the civil debate on social media to its peak. A thousand refugees is enough to make this happen. Final result: Russia 6 – Finland 0.

It is therefore important that we understand what influencing information is all about. On the Cybersecurity Center’s website, information influence is defined as “an activity that aims to influence public opinion, people’s behavior and decision-makers, and thereby society’s ability to function”. When we understand this, we not only know how to recognize information influence but also resist it.

Information influencing the target is the idea of ​​”us”, i.e. communities. It is easy for a skilled information influencer to choose his weapon. Political discussions, which divide the people the most, are the most effective fuel for influencing information.

Undermining the unity of the nation almost always leads to confusion and politically controversial decisions. The discussion, in which we Finns ourselves contrasted the security of the country with compliance with international agreements, is a perfect example of this. Political stability did not increase, but a situation was created that would disintegrate Finnish society.

“ Disagreements belong to democracy.

Democracy and political debate also include disagreements. However, polarization and the trends leading to it must be actively dismantled. Different opinions and points of view are valuable if we know how not to put them in opposite pots.

For influencing information preparedness must be part of Finland’s national defense. When considering the means, it must be remembered that the battle is fought in the minds and communities of Finns. Sharing fact-based information in schools and the media, for example, is a good starting point, but it is hardly enough on its own.

At the same time, we must strengthen important, reliable communities for us Finns. In the promised land of associations, this should not be impossible. Now if ever we need a well-functioning civil society. Finnish culture is also needed more than ever. Culture builds a sense of togetherness among Finns and increases national security.

In the future, recognizing the influence of information should be a civic skill mastered by everyone. Defending democracy requires the participation of all of us. Unless we take active countermeasures against information influence now, the debate will continue to proceed according to Russia’s playbook.

The author is the CEO of the Ellu chicken consulting office.