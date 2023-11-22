Column | The fear of making the wrong choice familiar from the checkout line at the store is now haunting in many places

Many have noticed that they have made expensive choices this year in the electricity, interest and housing markets. How should they be treated?

A grocery store there is a line winding behind every cash register. Which do I choose? There, the cashier seems to be on the phone trying to figure out what might be a missing price. At least not there. I choose the line that seems the shortest.

Soon I notice that the next customer pays for his purchases in three parts, and the cucumber has not been weighed. Help, this is taking forever. At the same time, the adjacent queue is moving quickly. I chose wrong again, like so many times before. It saddens and hurts.

Does the feeling sound familiar?

A couple during the past year, many consumers have had the familiar feeling of the cashier line also in the electricity market, with a mortgage and in real estate transactions. The realities of the market have changed quickly and drastically. Many have noticed that they have made expensive choices.

One regrets that he should have taken a fixed-term electricity contract two years ago, when it was still cheap. Another regrets that they should have chosen exchange electricity instead of sticking to a fixed-term contract a year ago.

The third wonders what the hell he should do now. Yesterday electricity was almost free, on Tuesday it cost at worst one euro per kilowatt hour. Which contract is worth it now?

Just two years ago, the vast majority of Finns did not give half a thought to the price of electricity. Now the fear of making the wrong choice oppresses me.

“ The wrong choice can cost a lot.

For everyone For those who have applied for a home loan in recent years, the bank has certainly marketed various interest rate protections. The majority of loan customers did not buy such, even though a couple of years ago you could get interest protection at a very cheap price.

You can only imagine how many people have regretted not taking up the offer during the past year. It was an obviously wrong choice that could also cost a lot.

What about those applying for a loan? To protect or not to protect? The choice can still be difficult.

Disappointing some have also had trouble in the housing market. I got an investment unit or a dream room at a price that has now dropped 10–20 percent.

Anyone considering buying an apartment is just as confused. Is now the right time? You just don’t realize after a year that you did something stupid.

What can I say for comfort? Maybe at least that it’s not worth putting life on hold because of uncertainty. Different times will come, and interest rates will probably drop before long.

Sometimes you notice that the selected checkout line was the right one after all.

The author is HS’s financial reporter.