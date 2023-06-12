Column | The facial expression test proves how stressful it is for a child to stare at a parent’s cell phone

A child needs face-to-face time with their parents, the classic test shows.

Psychological research classic exam From the 1970s: Mother squirms with her baby. Suddenly he stops. For two minutes, the mother looks blankly at her child and says nothing.

What is the little one doing? First tries to get the parent’s attention, but when it fails, the child withdraws and looks away. Joy disappears.

The child may become irritable, cry, comfort himself by sucking his fingers, focus his attention on an object or become absent. Part freezes and the eyes glaze over. This is what American psychology professor Edward Tronick and his colleagues saw has reported children’s reactions.

Appearance test shows in an impressive way how important the caregiver’s presence and attention is to a small child. The child gets into a state of stress very quickly if the interaction does not work.

Tronicki’s test came to my mind recently on a local bus. Parents traveling with their babies did what everyone else did: they stared at their cell phones. Even the child was silent, his eyes wandered absently somewhere on the roof of the bus. Maybe he didn’t even try to get his parents’ attention because he was used to not getting it.

Such real-life situations are so common that psychologists have adapted a version of the invisibility test applied to the 2020s. When a parent stares blankly at his cell phone during an exam, the child is clearly stressed. Negative reactions increase, children comfort themselves, withdraw or direct their attention to an object, researchers are reporting.

“ Everyone wants to be seen and heard.

Children of parents who use cell phones a lot seem to be recovering from a stressful situation is weaker than average and the interaction with the parent is less.

Every a person wants to be seen and heard. In terms of development crucially important this is for small children. Even the baby internalizes a model of how human relationships and the world work. The model takes shape based on how the parents respond to the child’s needs.

It’s pointless to blame single mothers and fathers for using smartphones. Cell phones are tuned to be so addictive that mere willpower is not enough to destroy their appeal. But all of us – whether we are parents of children, childless or with children – can challenge ourselves to homemade psychological tests: test what the “empty” moments of everyday life are like without a cell phone.

The author is HS’s science editor.