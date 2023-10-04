Column | The extension of time expired, and now the continuation of the Åland consulate could already be planned

President Sauli Niinistö played more time for the decision on the Åland consulate. However, the administration’s position is that closing the consulate would do more harm than good.

Through the concluding president Sauli Niinistö still has time to influence many key foreign and security policy decisions before the change of power. One of the decisions is the appointment of the next commander of the Defense Forces. Timo Kivinen’s term as commander ends in March.

Then there are decisions that Niinistö would certainly like to take part in if he had time before the end of his season. These include the sealing of the bilateral defense cooperation agreement (DCA) between Finland and the United States.

The DCA agreement is a milestone in the relations between Finland and the United States, because for the first time ever, the United States is actually planning concretely how to defend Finland, a NATO partner, in a crisis situation. When the contract is ready, it is celebrated. The celebrations would be the finishing touch to Niinistö’s intensive contact with the White House in recent years.

However, there may not be enough time. In the detailed negotiations, the conditions will be created for the United States to bring troops to Finland and store defense material in some areas in case of a crisis situation. The United States has similar agreements with other countries. The situation is completely new for Finland and Finnish MPs, who are used to protecting their sovereignty carefully.

Then there are also policies that Niinistö and the rest of Finland’s foreign and security policy leadership would like to postpone. Like the official policy on what to do for the Russian consulate in Åland.

The presidential candidates are now talking hard about Russia. It has both reasons and an order.

A new type of president is being elected in Finland, whose main job is no longer to maintain a good relationship with the Kremlin. There is no relationship, and the old buildings are mostly embassies – and the consulate of Åland.

The fate of the Åland consulate has already become one of the standard questions in the presidential election exams. The position of the majority of citizens is probably clear: just shut up. The citizens’ initiative on the matter has also collected more than 50,000 signatures.

“ The consulate already became a topic of discussion.

Niinistö In the summer, the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a legal report on the special status of Åland, which also deals with the consulate. At least officially, the investigation is still in progress, but in such matters it can be done just as slowly or quickly as the current political need requires.

Although some of the presidential candidates have already closed the consulate, the administration’s position is that closing the consulate would do more harm than good.

Of course, there have been genuine legal issues to be resolved in the matter. The consulate is connected to the demilitarization of Åland, which was an international agreement made in 1921. It is not in Finland’s interest to violate demilitarization. Even Sweden is not excited by the idea of ​​a big Åland debate, when the NATO process is also in progress.

The Russian consulate basically supervises the demilitarization of Åland, so it is intertwined with the agreement brokered by the League of Nations. The consulate was agreed upon in the state treaty between Finland and the Soviet Union in 1940, although instead of negotiations, it was a matter of dictation. Pulling out of the agreement would make Russia react. Even if they care little about it, Russia would at least start telling the story of Finland as a country that unilaterally breaks agreements. Other unpleasant things could follow.

In terms of foreign policy there would be no rush to make a decision about the consulate. There is one Russian diplomat and his spouse in the consulate. The authorities do not consider them to be such a risk that would require the immediate closure of the consulate.

Niinistö played more time for the decision with the explanation. However, the consulate already became a common topic of discussion. That’s why something could already be outlined politically. It may be that the citizens do not like the decision, but that is not a reason for postponing the decision.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.