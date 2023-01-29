Column | The EU speeches of Finnish politicians became Saimaan slang

from the European Union it is said to develop in crises. The phrase is worn out, perhaps because it has been used a lot to be true. The EU Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the economic integration of the EU have developed much more in a short time than what could be concluded from the speeches of Finnish politicians.

The eurozone debt crisis fifteen years ago forced the Union into economic self-preservation. The starting point had been that the system would last because the member countries – of course – manage their fiscal policy to the best of their ability. However, the common currency had offered so much protection from, for example, rising interest rates that, for example, Italy and Greece could continue their lax economic management year after year.

When the euro countries were saved, the union started to turn its direction. Member countries offered financial aid to each other. The financial sector was packaged. The supervision of banks was tightened, and banks were required to have more capital in case of crises. New EU crisis mechanisms were invented. The ECB came to the rescue and started its journey from the monetary policy side towards the real economy.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the change towards closer joint responsibility. At the same time, the commission’s role began to grow. The EU’s recovery package intended to repair the damage of the pandemic was financed by common debt, which was a new step for the Union. The recovery package’s criteria for awarding money were drawn up in the commission. The Commission is now monitoring that the criteria are followed. At the same time, through preparation and supervision, power was transferred to the commission in other themes – for example, compliance with the rule of law.

The ECB accelerated its journey towards the real economy with its purchase programs and by keeping monetary policy stimulatory for too long.

The member countries will soon decide on the revision of the Stability and Growth Pact. The old debt and deficit criteria will be flexible. An over-indebted member country receives a tailored program, according to which it should restore itself to financial balance. The commission does customization and monitors whether the problem country is moving in the right direction.

Shared responsibility too can grow: many EU countries and the Commission want more common debt. This time it would be used initially for the green transition, then for aid to Ukraine, and later for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Germany used to put the brakes on the economic consolidation of the EU. Germany has lost its position as a result of its weak political leadership and its unfortunate Ukraine policy. Germany also refused to deal with the energy crisis: the country, dependent on Russian energy, made a gigantic support package for its own business life without asking the other EU countries and without coordinating its solution.

France has become the number one power in the Union, and its views have the greatest weight in the development of the EU. Especially now, when Britain is not defending the market economy. France wants joint responsibility, protectionism and a greater role for politics in managing the economy. France has already achieved several of its goals, and the whole of Southern Europe supports France in many matters.

“ France has become the number one power in the Union.

France wants to change the EU’s industrial and competition policy so that it would be easier to defend the European economy from both Chinese and American competition. State aid rules are already on hold due to the pandemic – and if it depends on France, they can stay there. “Protection of the European” sounds good, but when translated into French, the expression is “protection des intérêts de la France”.

The EU would have lost its meaning if it had not changed in crises. In retrospect, however, one notices that the union has slowly turned in a direction that Finland previously shied away from. In France, there is no need to argue about development, because it is perceived as natural and desired. In Finland, the overall picture is not considered publicly in politics, because the parties are afraid that the people will perceive the direction as unnatural and unwanted.

Finland The declared principles of EU policy and politicians’ speeches about the EU do not change, even if the EU changes. They become relicts – remnants isolated from the main population over time, the Saimaa norke.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS