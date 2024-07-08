Column | The EU is on its toes as Hungary takes advantage of its “boundless opportunities”

Column|The representative of the Hungarian government says that Hungary will play by the rules during its EU presidency, but in a way that leaves room for maneuver.

8.7. 18:00

Guide it’s a bit of a pity. He leads our group towards the lake of Budapest’s Castle Hill, gestures in the direction of various palaces, churches and statues and drops years and names of rulers. The place is breathtakingly beautiful and rich in history, but I and the rest of the editorial team are engrossed in our phones and only occasionally raise our distracted gaze.

We should be exploring the sights of Budapest, but we are following the route of Hungarian Air Force plane HUAF281 online in real time. According to an unconfirmed rumor at that stage, the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was on the plane on his way to meet the president of Russia Vladimir Putin. We watch from the screens how the dot on the map crosses Belarus and continues its journey deeper into Russian airspace.

“The plane landed in Moscow”, one of the colleagues sighs. We all tap messages for home delivery.

Hungary took over the tasks of the EU presidency at the beginning of July, and as usual, the country’s government invited a number of international journalists to the capital to meet ministers and other key figures of the presidency and to hear the government’s messages. I was part of a trip that turned out to be special.

Rumors about the upcoming visit to Moscow started circulating already at the beginning of the trip, and a colleague asked the person in charge of Orbán’s international press relations about it From Zoltan Kovacs. He did not deny or confirm the matter, only said that Orbán’s intentions are not announced in advance.

“ Orbán said he was on a “peace mission”.

Kovacs also said something, the full meaning of which will only dawn on me later.

Another colleague asked how Hungary intends to pursue its goals as a presidency, when its role is limited by strict rules. The task of the presidency country is to act as an impartial mediator of negotiations between member countries. Kovacs replied that the government plays by the rules, but it leaves room for maneuver.

“Politically, the possibilities are limitless.”

Utterance puts itself in its context when Orbán shares a picture of the Moscow airport on social media and says that he is on a “peace mission”. Other EU leaders go public to remind that Orbán does not have a mandate to negotiate the situation in Ukraine on behalf of the EU.

The six-month period of limitless political opportunities has begun. The rest of the EU is on its toes.

The author is HS’s EU correspondent.