Column | The EU and NATO are just the beginning

Finland’s position as a Nordic country belonging to the European Union and NATO is now good, and Finland can now participate in shaping its environment in a different way than before. Finland is still not free from problems.

Suomi is already in a position that few senior citizens imagined they would ever see. First, Finland became a member of the European Union in 1995. Then it was the turn of NATO membership in April of this year.

For Finland, both solutions were about getting rid of the oppressive shadow of the Soviet Union and later Russia. Only in the case of NATO membership was Russia generally recognized in Finland as the reason for what had happened after the Cold War. That’s how long it took.

In Russia, the crowd gathered around Vladimir Putin is still sure that Finns live in fear of Russia and will return to the regime imposed by the Kremlin. They are wrong.

Perhaps it should be clear to the Russian leadership, and many ordinary Russians have already understood it. Moscow is being taken in a completely different direction than democracies like Finland.

Fortunately, Finland has good partners from now on. The road is not easy, and partners are needed. There must be a common understanding of where we are going, and Pohjola has one. But even the world’s best democracies face difficulties.

Already in 1992, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama concluded that with the collapse of communism “history had ended”, and for a while it seemed that way. However, that was a false conclusion then, and it would be just as false now.

Now there are fewer who believe that history has reached some kind of legal point, and more who fear the next international upheaval. Fortunately, there are enough of those who look to the future with hope.

The future is notoriously difficult to fathom, as the last 30 years have shown. However, some things are obvious. Finland can now participate in shaping its environment in a different way than before. There was evidence of that recently.

May at the beginning, the Nordic prime ministers stood alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki and assured their support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi received unanimous support from the Nordic countries in Helsinki, and the support is not limited to fancy phrases. The five Nordic countries are all NATO members, as long as Turkey and Hungary stop blocking Sweden’s membership.

It is about a group of countries that is unique in the world. For a long time, cooperation between the Nordic countries was limited by Finland’s caution alongside the Soviet Union – and the considerateness of the other Nordic countries towards Finland. Now that is no longer the case, but Nordic cooperation has remained in the background alongside other Western activities.

When Finland, integrated into the European Union and NATO, considers its next foreign policy moves, it is in good company. The same consideration is also carried out in other Nordic capitals.

European Union and NATO are strong actors, not least in the defense of Ukraine, but the Nordic countries’ interest is wider. The most important objects to be saved are the United Nations, or the UN. You could say that the world needs to be saved through the UN.

At the UN, everyday life goes by fighting. The war in Ukraine is also reflected there, and Russia has veto power in the UN Security Council, as does China. It means that Russia and China can block the decisions of the Security Council – as can the United States, Britain and France.

Nevertheless, the changing membership of the Security Council is the best place for a small country to be involved in world politics. That’s why the Nordic countries are nominated there in turn. Finland is a candidate for the years 2029–2030.

Finland and the Nordic countries should do everything they can to ensure that their turn in the Security Council takes place. It requires a very active international attitude. It would be good if the Basic Finns and their partners in the other Nordic countries also understood that.

The author is a journalist specializing in security policy.