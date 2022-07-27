Column | The envy aroused by Vappupallo made Riku Rantala a success – However, hard work alone is not enough

Survival or success is never only due to our own hard work, Riku Rantala reminds in his column.

They asked on the radio to tell my life story in an hour. It seemed difficult.

I soon noticed that condensing my life story into ten pages is tedious, but also therapeutic.

It’s no wonder that thinking about and telling your own story is often an important part of mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation.

Where from would you start

Most would probably choose a key experience from childhood. One event popped up from my own memories, which I realized had defined my life to a surprising extent.

On May Day 1984, I am on my way to Hakaniemi’s May Day market. My money is enough for a May Day wreath and a market ball: a decorative ball filled with sawdust and equipped with a rubber band. It’s an outdated and silly May Day toy.

At Pitkänsilla, I’m watching the May Day march of the left. I wonder if the children marching along have really nice foil balloons, the nicest of which cost over a hundred. I could never afford that.

“ I’ve had an incomprehensible donut.

Envy gave birth to a grudge at the age of ten that remained in my life for a long time. I became a workaholic. That same spring, I started handing out leaves.

It is said that you become a top athlete by training 25-30 hours a week since childhood. If working was an Olympic sport, I would have been a strong candidate for the youth national team.

Now, at the age of 48, I guess I can be satisfied. I have been successful as an entrepreneur, and I have not suffered from unemployment.

Above all, in various jobs, I have been able to spend – and had to spend – time with very different people in very different bubbles.

But while thinking about my life story, I also realized that I have had an unimaginable monk. It could have been the other way around.

I could be a depressed middle-aged man with maybe gifts and privileges, but things just didn’t fall into place.

Survival or success is never just due to our own hard work.

There are so many influencing factors that we can’t do anything about: hereditary factors, being placed in a flock of siblings, all the privileges that are invisible to us. On the other hand, the unspoken ballasts of family history, meaningful adults at crucial turning points in youth, the collective atmosphere of a group of friends, the spirit of the times.

Coincidence or guidance? I don’t know, but nobody’s own excellence is enough for anything when a bad hand hits.

And none of us is capable of complete honesty in our own story. In the end, it’s just a story.

The author is a Madventures adventurer and writer who told his story among 20 invited guests of Ylen Radio Suomen.