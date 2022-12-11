When I was in first grade, Google introduced its revolutionary search engine. In the library, I traded the busy search pages of market leader Yahoo for the simple search window of the new competitor. At the end of my high school years, Google had a market share of 60 percent.

I became a technology journalist. When it came to concentration of power in the tech world, Yahoo always served as a textbook example. That once seemed supreme, until Google came along. This could also happen to Google itself. As Google’s market share climbed, I found this theory sounding more and more unrealistic.

Until this year. Google’s successful search interface suddenly seems like an Achilles’ heel.

Suppose you are looking for a restaurant or hotel. According to Google’s own data, forty percent of American youth between the ages of 18 and 24 prefer to use TikTok and Instagram over Google Maps. Don’t blame them. If you search on Google, you will see a list of sponsored links next to a map. With at most a few thumbnails of facades for illustration. But on TikTok, you’ve seen the inside of countless hotel rooms and restaurants in just a few minutes.

And why can’t we talk to Google? Talking to a virtual assistant has always been a frustrating experience. Think of those terrible customer service bots and smart speakers. You have to formulate with caution and even then it will go wrong nine times out of ten.

Until two weeks ago. Then the American company OpenAI launched its new product ChatGPT. A day for the history books. Just as the iPhone revolutionized smartphones, ChatGPT will forever change how we communicate with computers. Because conversations with ChatGPT are amazingly smooth.

So smooth, in fact, that Google’s traditional search interface suddenly feels dated. Because with ChatGPT you don’t have to click through. You can ask follow-up questions. You don’t have to watch your words. Language is fine. ChatGPT understands you anyway.

Simple example: I am writing this column from a hotel room. There is a coffee press in the kitchen and I didn’t know how to make good coffee with it. If I Google that, I get links to explanation articles where the advertisements and cookie notifications fly around my ears. But when I ask ChatGPT, I get a concise step-by-step plan. Then I can ask. “How fine should I grind the coffee?” or ‘How many scoops of coffee do I need for a strong cup of coffee?’. The chatbot provides a clear answer to both questions.

Try it once and you won’t want to go back.

If our phones, tablets, laptops and smart speakers are equipped with this technology, we will never have to use a search engine again.

Google is not lost yet. Maybe behind the scenes it already has a great alternative to ChatGPT running. Perhaps it cleverly integrates visual results. You don’t just lose a market share of more than ninety percent.

But for the first time in Google’s existence, for the first time since those afternoons in the library, I can imagine the search engine going down.

