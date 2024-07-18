Column | The dispute over the Kemijoki fishways has been waiting for a solution for seven years, and that is too long

Column|The rise of salmon in Kemijoki ended almost 80 years ago. Power companies still do not want to build routes for endangered migratory fish.

Can you whether salmon will no longer rise to the dammed Kemijoki to breed is a question that has been debated along Finland’s longest river for decades.

The latest dispute over the construction of fishways bypassing the dams has lasted for more than seven years, but the resolution of the matter in the regional administration office is still pending. The reason behind the delay is the fierce opposition of the hydropower companies.

A decision on updating the fisheries obligations of the Kemijoki power plants is finally in sight. In the next few weeks, the Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland will make a decision on the application, which Ely center of Lapland made in March 2017.

The decision does not solve the plight of migratory fish, but it has an impact. It’s about whether salmon and trout will get a chance to return to Kemijoki and its tributaries after a break of almost 80 years.

It is also about the hydropower companies’ obligation to compensate for the harm that the construction of hydropower has caused to migratory fish. Power dams cut off the ascent of fish into the river and their natural cycle.

Ely center demands a change to the fisheries obligations, which would require the construction of fishways to nine power plants and the planting of millions of fish fry in Kemijoki at the expense of the power companies.

Current plantings are not enough to revive endangered fish stocks. The current estimates of the lost production of salmon and trout from the Natural Resources Agency’s studies are many times higher than the obligations. Fish roads, on the other hand, would enable the creation of a viable migratory fish population in Kemijoki.

Kemijoki’s hydropower companies, Kemijoki oy and PVO-Vesivoima, strongly oppose the new obligations.

The companies have sent numerous reports to the regional administrative agency pleadings and statements. Among other things, they have demanded that the case be left unaddressed because “fulfilling the obligations would lead to very significant costs”.

In the background there is also a fear of new obligations. The upcoming solution is a significant precedent. If fishways are assigned to the Kemijoki power plants by the authority’s decision, they can also be required for other dammed rivers that cut off the route of migrating fish.

In any case, the processing of the matter has taken far too long. This is also the opinion deputy chancellor of justicewho has criticized the regional administration office for undue delay.

The Regional Administrative Agency has appealed to the scope of the case and the amount of material. In addition, the agency’s management has prioritized large industrial investment projects and has not supported the immediate handling of the fisheries issue. The official staff has also changed and retired along the way.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice issued his decision in February, when correspondence between the parties had already ended more than eight months ago. Nevertheless, the case is still pending.

“ The role of hydropower has changed since the 1950s.

Kemijoki was mainly dammed in the 1950s, accompanied by post-war reconstruction and heavy electricity consumption. Power plants were justified by employment and the well-being of the entire nation.

The power plants brought economic benefits, but at the same time the salmon disappeared and the landscape changed.

Although hydropower no longer plays the same socially significant role as in the 1950s, power companies are strong influencers in northern Finland.

The effects of water construction on the riverside environment are undeniable. It is justified to demand compensation for the damages and the construction of fishing lanes. At the very least, hydropower companies have a moral obligation to do so. Nowadays, fishing tourism is also a significant source of income for many localities.

The author is HS’s environmental reporter.