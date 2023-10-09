Column | The demonstration may cause disruption and trouble

You don’t have to express your opinion in such a way that no one notices and is startled. Small inconspicuous protests are everywhere every day, but no one notices them, so they don’t make an impact.

in Finland In recent years, the limits of the right to protest have been sought. On the one hand, carefully thought-out street and school takeovers have been organized, on the other hand, they have been stopped right from the start. For example, last week on Tuesday night the police removed the students who tried to occupy the Biomedicum building preventing overnight stays in house occupations.

The students’ demands and messages have been related to students’ livelihoods and opposition to the social security cuts planned by the government in general. From the point of view of the property owners, it must have been difficult to know what would have to happen in order for the expropriation to end.

In various parts of Finland, adults have shown support to students in many different ways. The artists have been performing at their old high school and the teachers have bought the students pizza.

Overlords from a point of view it is usually not useful to tell because the takeover is going to be stopped, but most of the time someone has been chosen from among them to inform and someone to negotiate. Delighted and feeling a sense of pride, I have read the takeover guide prepared by the high school students themselves, which guarantees a successful takeover of the school. Instructions that spread from one educational institution to another make the movement of secondary school students uniform.

The skills and principles of citizen influence seem to be well mastered by young school squatters and environmental rebels. They believe they can make an impact and they do.

The legal system has reacted to the Eloka Rebellion with a strong suppression. When reading Kaarlo Tuor’s recent book about human rights lawyer Matti Wuore’s legal cases, it is difficult to understand why the Elokapina judges are not interested in the media.

“ Elokupini has been characterized by a gentle and beautiful demeanor.

I have participated as a guardian in the Elokapina trials and was impressed by the young activists’ sense of responsibility and familiarity. Elokupini has been characterized by a gentle and beautiful demeanor. It seems unjustified that these protests have been allowed to continue for such a short time. At the age of 15, my own child barely had time to sit down on the street, when he was already carried away in a nice cone position, a child protection report was put behind him and he was called to the courtroom.

Occupy the streets is a standard part of the demonstration. A large procession in the middle of the street is guaranteed to attract attention. Everywhere in the free world, demonstrations are allowed to cause disruption to traffic and people’s daily lives. Democracy is so precious. You don’t have to express your opinion in such a way that no one notices and is startled. Small inconspicuous protests are everywhere every day, but no one notices them, so they don’t make an impact.

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, showed a fine Kekko tradition when he indulged in an open dialogue with the invaders of the University of Helsinki.

The history of the Finnish welfare state is the history of civil society: its foundations have been built in demonstrations and civic movements. The fight against climate change, nature loss and the sixth wave of extinction will also be part of the history of civil society, whose heroes are human beacons like Greta Thunberg.

To civil society also includes companies that take the fight against nature loss as their strategy at the forefront. While politicians avoid responsibility, for example, the energy sector has committed in its biodiversity roadmap that the sector’s impact on biodiversity will be net positive by 2035. Whether the pace is slow or fast depends on the point of view.

The ingenuity and determination of companies shows that the solutions nowadays seem to be found in civil society. From its scope arises both the desire and the power to transform our society into a sustainable one.

