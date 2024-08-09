Column|Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz brought the word “weird” into politics. Is it also the only effective weapon against populists?

Weird (adjective, casual): strange, peculiar.

If the word of the year were chosen this week, the winner would be clear.

Stateside Horrible Harris the recent presidential election campaign has risen in the polls, driven by women and blacks trained in fine leadership.

There is Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate By JD Vance thanks to the fact that they may also have settled behind Harris childless cat owners.

My armchair prediction is that Harris and his vice presidential running mate Tim Walz can do even better, as the campaign has deployed its key weapon – the word weird.

Walz used it earlier in the summer in a TV interview to describe his opponents: “These guys are just really weird.” Now the speechwriters of the Democratic Party have taken it seriously.

I say weird has its Old English roots in paranormal weirdness. For example Shakespeare’s Macbeth’s witches are the “weird sisters” in many editions of the play. By the turn of the 20th century, the word lost its fatality, and in modern usage it only refers to the strange.

Rather than a serious political opponent, it reminds me of someone dressed in a meat suit Lady Gaga. Like last summer Barbie– the spiky-haired Weird Barbie character from the movie, weird doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s just the way he is.

“ The word “weird” is not racist or sexist.

In elementary school weird is the least aggressive attack possible. Hailing from the Midwest, Walz is known for his kindness. Coming from his mouth in weird there is a sympathetic uncle-ness.

Weird works, because against populists like Trump and Vance, you can’t do it by listing facts. Facts are boring and reality is complex, and they won’t turn the heads of maga people. The attempted takeover of the Capitol showed how little reality matters.

Insults can’t be used against Trump either, because Trump has made that his bread and butter. Trump has called Harris “crazy” and “stupid as a rock”, among other things.

Weird is neither racist nor sexist. It does not try to attack the opponent’s age, appearance or intelligence. In contemporary American politics, it feels surprisingly fresh.

Weird also includes all the confusion with which US Democrats and others have watched the actions of Trump and his followers for years.

Allegations of a world-dominating pedophile ring, a life-and-blood fight against unisex toilets, Toni Morrison and the banning of many other classic books from libraries: isn’t that a bit… strange?

The author is the editorial secretary of HS.