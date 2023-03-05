Column | The Danish new word sums up the feeling so aptly that you can’t forget it – but how do you translate it into Finnish?

The world offers endless reasons to be sad and anxious about things we can’t do anything about. Should the feeling have its own word in the Finnish language as well?

Seat recently having coffee with a friend. Since then, a word has been haunting my head for which, as far as I know, there is no equivalent in Finnish.

That word has become so common in Sweden that it was raised of the new words of 2022 on the list, and a book on the subject was also published in Swedish last year. The word had puzzled the members of the writer’s circle gathered at a friend’s house.

The word is crank org.

The word originally comes from Denmark, where it was on the list of new words two years ago. In Denmark, the definition of ventsorg sounded like this: Grief that can be felt by a loved one of a terminally ill or psychologically lost person. “Mentally lost” can refer, for example, to amnesiacs.

Väntesorg is related, at least a cousin, to a slightly earlier Swedish new word.

In 2017 Margaret Magnusson wrote a book Dödsstädningand death cleaning would immediately become a phenomenon not only in the neighboring country, but also internationally. Book was quickly translated also in Finnishand the word koolinsiiovous became the Finnish Language Research Center’s (Kotus) word of the month in October of the same year and also among the new words of that year.

On the website of Kotus, in connection with the death cleaning, it is also mentioned that in Finland Helena Anhava has discussed the subject in his work Deliver your house (2006) – and Eva Kilpi in his book Death cleaning (2012).

So Eeva Kilpi “invented” death cleaning already years before Magnusson.

Although Magnusson’s book claims its subtitle Ingen sorglig history, that cleaning up after death is not a sad thing, it doesn’t seem like a particularly joyous operation. But if you manage to complete one, you will probably feel more serene.

With the elimination of the mountain of goods, a lot of past spiritual dust will undoubtedly be processed, as if as a byproduct. Or would the spiritual side actually be the more important cleaning target? Clean the corners of the mind? On the other hand, Eeva Kilpi also testifies like this: You are cleaning in vain. Your dirt is always around you. (Note from 1996, Death cleaningin the book.)

However, there is a darker cloud hovering over Väntesorg than death cleaning, light or heavier. Your own actions don’t really help, the inevitable is ahead.

But what crank org would it be Finnish? The sadness of waiting sounds awkward, and waiting is associated with waiting time, waiting for a new life.

by Margaret Atwood a new collection of poems Sorely (DearlyFinnish Hilkka Pekkanen) clearly addresses this topic. Atwood’s spouse by Graeme Gibson the diagnosis of vascular dementia had been known for a long time, and Atwood wrote the poems about her husband before his death. Arla Kanerva refers to in his criticism In an essay written by Atwood for The Guardian. “Graeme was precocious,” Kanerva quotes. The English word used by Atwood is pre-mourned. The poem is Memento Vitano Memento Mori.

Is it precocious crank handle good translation? My suggestion could be grief of abandonment.

Or do readers have better suggestions?

Finn, the mental landscape that is traditionally considered to be heavy-handed is a rather luscious breeding ground for many kinds of sorrows and sorrows. If the old signs are correct, väntesorg will become a concept in Finland as well.

Väntesorgia can also experience smaller life changes than the irreversible departure of a loved one, physically or mentally. For example, retirement is quite a transition, and it can be good to grieve a little in advance. That you don’t come from the bush.

Not to mention the world around us. It offers endless opportunities for deep grief and anguish.

But let’s go back still Eeva Kilpeen, Death cleaning pages. There you can find Kilve’s note from 1985:

“Death is not difficult, but the expectation of death is. Although it seems to be life…”

Fortunately, as spring approaches, that life seems lighter.