Column | The current state of artificial intelligence is not yet convincing: a hallucinating chatbot and a car that runs over children

Self-driving cars and artificial intelligence language models are in the same situation. They are not yet ready to face the messy world.

Industrial the revolution was started by a simple device: a worker using one Spinning Jenny could do the work of eight spinners.

If you calculate differently, one spinning machine replaced 87.5 percent of the work done by a single worker.

This calculation has been running through my head while listening to the hype about how Chat GPT and similar AIs are going to revolutionize the world and make many unemployed.

After all, they are great inventions that will surely have many uses. But those who shout about a breakthrough should be able to show more precisely which and whose parts of work the machine can replace.

In spinning machines, this mechanics was immediately obvious. There is still work to be done in the mechanics of replacing the work of lawyers, editors, marketers and coders.

This the machine cannot write the column. The main reason is that new ideas are presented here in a way that no one has used before.

Derived from the term Generative AI, the Finnish term “creative artificial intelligence” is incorrect, because these computer programs do not create anything, and they are not intelligent. It would be better to talk about models that produce content.

Machine learning models that generate language, such as Chat GPT, are good at guessing which word comes next in a sentence. This is why they also hallucinate: they invent non-existent sources and give false information as believably as true information. If you try to write factual text with Chat GPT, time is not spent on tapping, but on checking the facts.

The models that generate language are not intelligent – they just use raw computing power to solve a very precise problem, i.e. producing text from source material.

“ Models that produce language are not intelligent.

The revolutionizing world of self-driving cars has also been promised for more than ten years. 2020 was supposed to be borderline laundry. At the moment, the self-driving Tesla is rolling over small children in tests, and the success of the others is not imminent either.

Self-driving cars and language models are in the same situation: they are not yet ready to face the messy world.

The later ones versions of spinning machines replaced ever greater numbers of people.

Machine learning models that generate content undoubtedly have a lot of potential to make life easier and do parts of the simplest work tasks.

However, they are tools with a limited impact. If you replace Chat GPT with a typewriter in the hype claims, the claims will be put in proportion. “The typewriter will revolutionize the world” – well, sort of, but I wouldn’t worry about it.

The author is the director responsible for journalistic development at HS.