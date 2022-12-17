Column | The covers of Forbes show that the media eats up the stories of scammers

Confident brand builders deceive both investors and the media. Therefore, both should focus on numbers and technology instead of stories.

Cryptocurrencies has become a symbol of collapse Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. The very next day, the New York prosecutor’s office brought charges against the founder of the crypto exchange FTX on eight counts, including fraud and misappropriation of customer funds. The trial is getting long.

Another fraud trial that received significant international publicity was concluded this fall. Founder of blood testing company Theranos Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced in November to eleven years and three months in prison.

Bankman-Fried and the Holmes cases have many similarities. Both entrepreneurs were young, dynamic and excellent brand builders who convinced investors and the media.

Sam Bankman-Fried nurtured the image of a relaxed prodigy. He established good relations with the political leadership of the United States, but skipped visits to the barber shop. There were plenty of strange quirks: he often took a nap on a bean bag chair before investor meetings. When a half-asleep person, after waking up, started pouring out a saber-sharp analysis, the other party’s appreciation was guaranteed.

“ The domestic financial media ate from the hand of the technology company Uros for a long time.

Elizabeth Holmes, on the other hand, apes her dressing and leadership style From Steve Jobs and even lowered his voice for added credibility. To direct Theranos commercials, he hired a Hollywood A-list director.

Bankman-Fried and Holmes have both appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine. Forbes is an American business magazine whose journalism focuses on rich and successful people. This fall, social media has been mocking the magazine’s cover choices. The former president of the United States has also appeared numerous times in Forbes as a symbol of success Donald Trumpwhose family business, the Trump Organization, has been convicted of several different financial crimes.

But we know how to do it in Finland too. For a long time, the domestic financial media did uncritical stories about the technology company Uros, even though no margin could be found for the services offered by the company and the billion figures in the financial statements were falsified.

It took far too long before the media realized that the facts had ruined even this success story.

The author is a producer of HS Vision.