Column | The corona crisis realized the self-help guru’s utopia, but it didn’t feel good

The American Tim Ferriss preached to the business audience about optimizing the use of time. But the coronavirus pandemic has shown that time should be wasted on the most important things.

Multi self help guru repeats the same magic trick: this is how you inspire others with your own selfishness.

Fifteen years ago, the American Tim Ferriss did it quite ingeniously with his book A four-hour work week.

In his hit book, Ferriss questioned office slavery. A driller running from one meeting to another, living according to other schedules, might not even be productive.

Ferriss’s simple theses stuck in my mind.

Remember the 20-80 rule. Only a small part of the work you do is important. You will probably do the most productive things in a few hours.

Say no. Eliminate unnecessary duties and routines from your work week. Prioritize and automate.

Win with your strengths, but don’t lose with your weaknesses. Focus on the things you’re already good at. For weaknesses, simply crossing the bar is enough.

Limit your working hours and get things done. Work tends to fill the time allotted for it. It doesn’t always make the end result that much better.

When the book came out, one of the theses was utopian: Ferriss called for remote work.

Then came a pandemic. It erased work trips, unnecessary meetings and idleness from the calendar at once.

At first, I felt like I was the timferris of my own life. Things were taken care of, as long as I drew lines over the lines of the to do list.

I slowly noticed that life as a self-help guru was perhaps effective, but when I had to optimize my work week away from the community, something interesting was not born.

In September Tim Ferriss visited the Nordic Business Forum. He didn’t fit the spirit of the times at all.

Ferris told HS Vision in an interview that he himself had changed: that he had learned to lower the bar and ask for help from others.

“ You can give of yourself just by being present.

There is, however, a strange feature in giving and receiving help. Help does not always mean concrete service, but being part of the community. You can give of yourself just by being present.

It’s worth wasting time on the most important things. Instead of optimizing, you have to tolerate loss.

And not Ferriss finally never worked so little. He was busy with all kinds of things, which he happened to be enthusiastic about at any given time.

He did “productive” work four hours a week. The rest of the week’s classes turned him into Tim Ferriss.

The author is the head of HS’s economics and politics department and HS Vision.