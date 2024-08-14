Column | The conversion law showed how quickly the rule of law can be broken

Column|The rule of law can erode quite quickly even in democracies that are considered established.

Human rights are both absolute and relative. In Finland’s human rights policy, the sage is moving to a new position on the gauge. The interpretation changes, which may not have any immediate consequences – but possibly very significant in the long run.

Questioning the sovereignty of human rights policy has become normalized for many reasons. There is a war in Europe and Finland has a hostile neighbor, Russia, which also makes fun of the way Finland has traditionally approached its international commitments.

It is no longer only thought that international human rights obligations must also be observed in exceptional circumstances. That was proven by the conversion law process. Human rights became some kind of pragmatic tool that can be applied as needed.

Although the majority of Finns support the fact that those coming to the border must be able to be turned away in situations of instrumented entry, the solution has consequences. The rule of law and human rights go hand in hand, and the worse basic and human rights are fulfilled, the worse the rule of law functions.

Political-legal the culture has changed, and the idea of ​​the absoluteness of fundamental rights is also being diluted. The change can be seen in racism and the questioning of the status of minorities.

In government responsibility, the ideological anti-foreigners of basic Finns can be seen in many ways by the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government’s decisions when it weakens social security for asylum seekers or cuts health services for undocumented immigrants. It’s not about savings. From the point of view of the Finnish economy, making it difficult for labor to enter the country is absurd.

However, the key change from the human rights policy of the early 2000s is the conversion law. Finland makes exceptions to human rights that are considered non-derogable, such as the ban on refoulement. In accordance with the spirit of the times, this is justified by national security.

“ The inversion law led to an inclined surface.

Instrumented entry into the country is a devilish problem, where the security threat should be able to be responded to quickly at the same time as the legal assessment of the methods of operation and the assessment of the seriousness of the threat also wrestle with each other. Finland’s solution is contradictory, and if the border is opened, the threat of actually having to use the law is real. The Conversion Act does not scrap Finland’s rule of law, but it is historic. However, acknowledging the contradictions does not remove critical questions about the relationship of the parties to the constitution, EU law and international commitments. The inversion law led to an inclined surface.

The process reminded that the Constitutional Law Committee is also affected by political power relations. Experts were invited to the committee until the committee heard what it wanted. While the statement was being discussed, the Democrats changed committee members as needed. The Chancellor of Justice is both a crown lawyer and an expert on the committee. The ombudsman, on the other hand, made it clear that Finland can influence the interpretation of international agreements.

Tearing following the conversion law process in Finland, there is a need to examine the supervision of the constitution and the need to reform the constitution. However, the coalition does not seem to have any intention of considering, for example, whether the Constitutional Law Committee is a credible monitor of constitutionality. Sdp is also silent.

In the committee, the coalition has power in many legal projects known to be difficult, such as social security cuts, the reform of the Emergency Act, the export-led salary model, changes to the Aliens Act. The position of the Constitutional Law Committee as the determiner of the new normal is indicated by the fact that, in the division of committees, the coalition was the first to reserve it.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.