Column | The confusion took all the attention at the Kuusamo festivals, even though the most important experience was successful

From the point of view of a music journalist constantly researching new music, the festival’s artistic offering was brilliant and versatile, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Confusion and failed arrangements. They took all the attention at the Kuusamo festival of Incoherent proms, or Episte.

From the perspective of a music journalist who is constantly researching new music, the festival’s artistic offering was brilliant and versatile. It is hard to imagine that any other pop music festival in Finland will reach the same this summer. Of course, this does not remove the fact that the festival did not treat the artists as it should have in all respects.

From Jyväskylä Luova Records has once again made a real discovery Violet too to his stable. He will probably soon be poached to the camp of a bigger company. Orvoki’s concert was one of the best of the festival, but it was surely missed by many, because it started an hour and a half late.

The Dxxxa D & Puppet Hallitus gig was also exceptional. Because Dxxxa D could not attend Risto Ylihärsilä lucky him. Dxxxa D gave Ylihärsilä instructions over the phone.

Among the foreign bands, Sucks to be you Nigel, Rozi Plain and Kuunatic are worth monitoring. Nostalgia acts also work: Beta Band originally became famous Steve Mason presented Screamadelica-style broad-band British pop in the spirit of the 1990s. Brian Jonestown Massacre was good to play, but overbearing and confusing Anton Newcombe could have kept his mouth shut between songs with his Russia jokes.

In the middle the festival area was an old warehouse where the Taidegalleria Lompakko was set up for the duration of the festival. There was only a two-hour exhibition opening. There were also gigs in connection with some of them. In other words, it was worth going around the space every couple of hours to see what and whose works were on display. At one of the openings, the posetiivari played Frank Sinatra’s a karaoke nightmare My Waywhich was an experience in itself.

A dozen poets were also invited to the event on the so-called river stage. However, they forgot to update their schedule during the festival.

Episten the program was open-minded and ambitious. It’s a rare risk-taking at a time when festivals are trying to play it safe to sell tickets. Even domestic indie festivals have the same familiar names.

But safety sells. Financially, taking the risk was not worth it. Not enough tickets were sold for the epic.

From the visitor’s point of view, I got some good gigs and a golf ball I found in the field. It says “property of the golf course”.