Pleasant surprise: Woody Allen can still make entertaining films. I had pretty much written him off after his weak last films and was hesitant to watch his latest, Coup de Chance, had to go. The largely favorable reviews pushed me to the cinema – and rightly so.

Coup de Chance (‘Coincidence’) may not be a stunning masterpiece, but it is still good enough to show you why Allen has become such a skilled filmmaker with a rich oeuvre. As a screenwriter, he can come up with an original story with surprising twists, and as a director he quickly knows how to create an intimate atmosphere around his characters, making it easy for the viewer to go along with his fantasy.

Allen himself considers the screenwriter more important than the director. In his autobiography, published in 2020 Apropos of Nothing he writes: “My theory is (…) that the problem is almost always in the script. Writing is a lot harder than directing, and a mediocre director can make a good movie from a great script, but a great director can never make a good movie from a crappy script.”

Words that have touched my heart, because I have often wondered why you always read interviews with directors and actors, but rarely or never with the screenwriter who came up with it all in his attic room.

Coincidence often plays a dominant role in Allen’s films, including in Coup de Chance. Two young people – he divorced, she newly married – happen to meet again in Paris and begin an affair that will have dramatic consequences, also for the woman’s wealthy husband; chance will not care about his manipulativeness. Fate decides, not man.

That’s how Allen describes it in his autobiography. He does not believe in the immortality of the artistic legacy, because one day the universe will be no more. “After all, we are nothing more than an accident of physics. And not such a strange coincidence either. Not the result of intelligent design, but at most the work of a clumsy bungler.”

He attributes his success to the luck of meeting the right people at the right time. Then fate must have turned against him, because he also met Mia Farrow, after which his life took an almost fatal turn. Her allegations of sexual abuse of one of her adopted children continue to cling to him, despite two in-depth investigations that exonerated him. His autobiography reads like an example of bitterness, a fierce indictment of Farrow, whom he calls “an unleashed, dangerous woman.” She would take revenge on him because he started a relationship with her adoptive daughter Soon-Yi, to whom – he keeps mentioning – he has now been happily married for 26 years.

How did Farrow discover that relationship? Because she walked through his apartment and saw erotic photos of Soon-Yi on the mantelpiece. “Was this my way of forcing a break without even realizing it?” wrote Allen. “That was not the case. It was just the blunder of a dimwit.”

It was just coincidence.