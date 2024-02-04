Column | The coffee shop salesperson revealed the secret of good customer service

You never know how important even one encounter can be to another. For example, loneliness is a surprisingly widespread problem in Finland.

In the news there is too much sorrow in the world, say a surprising number of people. That is why a phenomenon called “news avoidance” has been named in journalism research. The flood of news that bursts everywhere is sometimes so dark in tone that you start to skip the texts.

The phenomenon is a real and serious puzzle. For this reason, we try to come up with ways to bring different tones to the news stream. The solution is not that we don't talk about boredom.

On the previous three Friday afternoons, HS.fi's online news has featured stories about exceptionally good customer service staff. The feedback from the stories shows that their topic is delightfully important to the readers.

There is power in insightful customer service.

First we told construction worker Siim from Looritsi, whose task is to direct traffic in Töölö at the corner of the National Museum. He has a habit of greeting each passerby individually.

“In this miserable, cruel, chaotic world, you have to be positive, otherwise you can't make it,” he reasoned.

Then we headed central library to Oodi's lunch restaurant, where customers were served by the shift manager Marko Halme. He, on the other hand, had the ability to crack something witty to everyone who paid for his lunch.

“Every day is a gift that must be enjoyed in the good company of customers and colleagues,” he said.

“ Versatility brings context to even harsh news.

And lastly we introduced working in the restaurant Kappel's cafe Anita Peksievin. He said the secret to good customer service is good general education; then you can talk naturally with customers about almost anything.

Best customer service agents cause a good cycle.

You never know how important even one encounter can be to another. For example, loneliness is a surprisingly widespread problem in Finland.

In addition, brick-and-mortar businesses must now use all their means to acquire new customers. Good customer service can be the decisive turning point here.

The little stories about Loorits, Halmee and Peksiev show that the world is not only dark in reality. And the ultimate purpose of news reporters' work is to write about the world as it is. Versatility brings context to even harsh news.

That's why I urge readers to recommend more excellent customer service people around the capital region. Tips can be sent to my e-mail [email protected], for example.

The author is a news producer for HS's city editorial.