Column | The clash between the government and the trade union movement is a disadvantage for everyone

Is for a long time it has been seen that the trade unions and the government are on a collision course. The background is a dispute between the labor market parties, where the ay movement, unwilling to change, and the “iron to the border” movement of employers are facing each other. The employers have outsourced the fight to the government, whose program includes the employers’ wishes.

The government’s goals include limiting the right to strike, weakening unemployment protection and dismissal protection, and promoting local bargaining. These are old controversial issues, which are partly about conflicting interests. In addition, despite the emphasis on consensus, Finland is lagging behind the Nordic countries in terms of labor market culture, where mutual trust has not been built.

Reasons is involved in the conflict. The wage earner’s ability to reform is limited. The central organizations have an understanding of development needs, but the power lies with the unions, which have a narrower perspective. Fed up with fruitless negotiations, the employers now hope that the government will finally fulfill their wishes.

There are reasons to think about limiting political strikes and support labor struggles. Illegal strikes should not be accepted. There is a need for promoting local agreements. Unemployment insurance must also be discussed. But a strong ay movement is beneficial for economic stability and supports the legitimacy of society. Wage development has been very moderate in recent years. Labor market organizations have managed the occupational pension system quite well.

The government’s idea of ​​enshrining an export-led wage model into law is incomprehensible from a Nordic perspective. The model makes sense, but sometimes you have to deviate from it, and salaries are the core area of ​​negotiations. Conciliation should be strengthened by improving salary information and conflict prevention activities, similar to Sweden’s Medlingsinstitutet.

The government and the wishes of the employer are now negotiated tripartitely. However, the trade union movement does not believe that it can influence the outcome, which seems to have already been recorded in the government program.

The wage earners’ organizations see that the government first wants to limit the right to strike in order to facilitate the implementation of other reforms. That’s why ay-liike is taking action now, and the dispute will probably escalate in late autumn or next year at the latest. Thus, the labor market crisis coincides with a time when economic development is otherwise weak.

“ Pacing politics is in no one’s interest.

The issues in dispute are politically sensitive, legally complicated and their economic effects are uncertain. The widespread labor shortage justifies reassessments, but the employment effects of the changes are easily exaggerated. The damage to the national economy and society caused by a big dispute is probably greater than the intended benefits.

Calm down there is reason to demand both sides. The ay movement should exercise great caution when using extra-parliamentary pressure. The government would act wisely if it tried to find a compromise suitable for everyone. A thin agreement is usually better than a fat quarrel. The victory of one party is hardly sustainable.

After a right-wing government that implements the employers’ wishes, a left-wing government that implements the wishes of the ay movement can have power. Pacing politics is in no one’s interest.

The functioning of the labor market ultimately depends on the trust between the parties. The escalating confrontation is eroding it even more. It is sad if the Finnish labor market is – in the words of Unto Hämäläinen – moving from consensus to a cycle of revenge.

The author is a long-term economic influencer.